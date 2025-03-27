SINGAPORE: Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Mr Leong Mun Wai has emerged stronger despite facing several obstacles in the past, and will play a key role in shaping the party’s campaign strategy in the upcoming general election as he has been re-elected as the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) secretary-general.

This was announced by the PSP to the media after the new central executive committee (CEC) held their first meeting at the party’s headquarters at Bukit Timah Shopping Centre on Wednesday, March 26.

The party’s founder, Dr Tan Cheng Bock remained as the chairman, while NCMP Ms Hazel Poa, and 2020 election candidate A’bas Kasmani were appointed as PSP’s first and second vice-chairperson respectively.

“There was no contest for the sec-gen. It is just that Hazel wanted to pass the baton back to Mun Wai. Hazel has gone back to her old position as vice-chairperson, and Mun Wai has gone back to his old position as sec-gen. If you noticed, there’s not much change,” said Dr Tan with the media.

“I am happy with the new arrangement. Mun Wai is ready to take up the responsibilities of secretary-general again, and I also have some new personal responsibilities coming up as a foster parent, which will take away some of my time from party work,” shared Ms Poa.

Flanked by both Dr Tan and Ms Poa during the media conference, Mr Leong said that he is “honoured” that the party’s CEC had asked him to return to the secretary-general position to lead the party into the election.

“For the past 12 months, Hazel has done a tremendous job of organising the party’s structure to be ready for the general election. I have also stepped up in the last 12 months, concentrating on the ground operation. Building up the team on the ground. It is about orchestrating our campaign so that we can scale greater heights,” explained Mr Leong.

Mr Leong had previously served as PSP’s secretary-general until he stepped down in February 2024 and handed the leadership to Ms Poa, after he received a Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) order from the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

“Hazel and myself have always worked very closely together, so this change is like a relay team. She do one part and I take over from now. So that is how we do things in PSP, as a family,” added the NCMP.

The new PSP’s leadership structure also received an endorsement from several notable figures including Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Mr Abdul Rahman Mohamad, PSP’s candidate for Choa Chu Kang GRC in the 2020 general election.

“PSP deserves our support to contest strongly in the coming election. Help to create a better future for Singapore,” wrote Mr Lee on his social media page.

The estranged brother of former Prime Minister Mr Lee Hsieng Loong, is currently living overseas with his wife and had previously campaigned for PSP during the 2020 general election.

“The party now looks solid. The team of CEC members are well experienced, qualified and full of energy. This coming election is the better year than before with increased support for the established opposition. The battle begins,” commented Mr Rahman on the PSP Facebook page.

PROGRESS SINGAPORE PARTY NEW CEC

The PSP held its party conference on March 20, and elected six new faces into the CEC. Straits Times reported that 24 party cadres had contested for the 12 seats in the CEC. The new members of PSP’s CEC will serve a two-year term until March 2027.

Among the new faces are; Mr Jonathan Tee, Mr Joseph Wong, Mr Anthony Neo, Mr Soh Zheng Long, and Mr Samuel Lim. Mr S Nallakaruppan made a return to the CEC and was appointed as the party’s treasurer.

Six members of PSP’s new CEC had electoral experience. Dr Tan, Mr Leong, and Ms Poa contested in West Coast GRC in 2020, while Mr Nallakaruppan was fielded in Nee Soon GRC. Mr A’bas and Ms Wendy Low, the party’s women’s wing head, stood at Tanjong Pagar GRC.

“As a party, the upcoming general election remains our top priority. We look forward to earning the trust of Singaporeans at the polls,” said Mr Leong.

While the next general election must be held no later than Nov 23, several political observers believe that the polls will be held by the middle of this year.

On March 11, the Electoral Boundary Review committee released its report that saw significant changes to the boundaries, while the Election Department announced the following week that members of the public can check the updated Register of Electors from March 25 onwards.

According to the Election Department, there are currently 2,758,095 eligible voters, an increase of 104,153 since the electoral roll was last updated in April 2020.

In the previous election, PSP contested in four Group Representation Constituency; West Coast, Chua Chu Kang, Nee Soon, Tanjong Pagar, as well as five Single Member Constituency; Pioneer, Hong Kah North, Kebun Baru, Yio Chu Kang, Marymount.

However, several constituencies have undergone boundary changes in the latest EBRC report, with West Coast GRC renamed to West Coast – Jurong West GRC.

The new West Coast – Jurong West GRC absorbed 41,404 eligible voters from the Taman Jurong division from the now defunct-Jurong GRC. It also ceded areas in Dover and Telok Blangah to Tanjong Pagar GRC, and relinquished areas in Harbourfront and Sentosa to Radin Mas SMC.

Chua Chu Kang GRC welcomed 11,621 and 193 residents from the new Tengah estate and from a Holland -Bukit Timah polling district respectively. It also saw the Bukit Gombak division helmed by Minister of State Ms Low Yen Ling, carved out into an SMC.

With the changes in the electoral boundaries, PSP has ramped up their community outreach in both GRCs, West Coast – Jurong West and Chua Chu Kang in recent weeks. Dr Tan and the PSP’s two NCMPs along with about 50 party volunteers visited the Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on March 16 to connect with the residents and handed out the party’s newsletter.

Below are the list of PSP’s CEC and office-bearers:

Chairman: Dr Tan Cheng Bock

First Vice-Chairperson: Hazel Poa

Second Vice-Chairperson: A’bas Kasmani

Secretary-General: Leong Mun Wai

Treasurer: S Nallakaruppan

Assistant Treasurer: Jonathan Tee

Organising Secretary: Phang Yew Huat

Deputy Org. Secretary (Logistics): Soh Zheng Long

Head, Women’s Wing: Wendy Low

Head, Youth Wing: Samuel Lim

Head, Membership: Anthony Neo

Head, Special Projects: Joseph Wong