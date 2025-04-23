GE2025: Changes in venue and fixtures for football competition, OCBC Cycle goes virtual

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The 2025 general election in Singapore has cast a ripple effect on several sporting events. The Singapore Premier League (SPL) has changed competition venues and dates while the OCBC Cycle organisers have altered the format for this year’s edition.

Singapore will go to the polls on Saturday, May 3, in a quick run-up after Nomination Day (April 23). This year’s election will see the return of physical election rallies. The last physical election rallies were in 2015, as there were campaign restrictions in the previous election in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the elections, political parties usually hold their political rallies at various designated locations, which may include ActiveSG stadiums such as those located in Jurong East, Jurong West, Woodlands, Bishan, Bukit Gombak, and Clementi.

In a statement on April 17, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said that the Our Tampines Hub (OTH) will serve as the central venue for all SPL matches scheduled from April 24 to May 4.

“This arrangement is due to the upcoming General Election 2025 and potential closures of selected ActiveSG facilities, including stadiums that are typically used for SPL fixtures.

The move to OTH will ensure the smooth continuation of the 2024/25 SPL season, which is scheduled to conclude with the Singapore Cup final on May 31,” explained FAS on their website.

Eight SPL matches will have their fixtures moved to OTH during this period, while three other matches have been rescheduled for after the general election. The Singapore Cup semifinal first leg match between Brunei DPMM and Lion City Sailors, slated for April 22, is now rescheduled for May 21.

The three SPL matches that are rescheduled are Tanjong Pagar United vs Young Lions (new date May 7), Tanjong Pagar United vs Hougang United (May 13), and Young Lions vs Geylang International (May 14). The venue for these matches remains the same.

With all the changes to the various football competitions in Singapore, FAS, in their statement, added that they appreciate the understanding of local football fans and stakeholders during the general election period and thank them for their continued support.

“Fans are encouraged to refer to the official SPL and FAS social media platforms for the latest updates,” added FAS.

With Choa Chu Kang Stadium potentially being used as an election rally site, FAS has also decided to postpone all Women’s Premier League, the non-professional Singapore Football League and SPL U21 fixtures during this period until after the general election.

The Women’s Premier League fixtures last weekend proceeded as planned, at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium, with the rescheduled matches expected to be held later in the year between June and August.

Virtual format for 2020 OCBC Cycle

The annual OCBC Cycle was originally slated to take place on the weekend of Polling Day, on May 3 and 4. The event would see participants cycling through the Singapore Sports Hub, Stadium Drive, and Nicoll Highway.

However, after thorough discussions with various stakeholders and an assessment of available resources, the organisers decided to convert the event to a virtual format for its 17th edition.

“OCBC Cycle 2025 will be converted to a pure virtual ride format. Given the scale of our event, massive security resources are required for the event’s road closures to ensure the security and safety of all event participants and other road users. During the weekend of 3 and 4 May 2025, such resources will be limited,” said OCBC Cycle on their social media on April 17.

The organisers explained that all registered participants of the mass and existing virtual rides will receive full refunds. Those who have registered participants for the mass ride category will have theirs converted to join the respective virtual rides at no cost.

Last year, OCBC Cycle saw the participation of nearly 7,000 cyclists across 10 categories, with 1,000 cyclists taking part in The Foldie Ride by Brompton (40 km).

In a media release earlier in the month prior to the changes in the race format, OCBC Cycle mentioned that they are expecting more than 7,000 participants for Singapore’s largest mass cycling event.

“Thousands are expected to participate across a range of ride categories, including the new OCBC Cycle Speedway Open Championships on 3 May, the ever-popular Sportive, The Straits Times Ride and expanded Foldie Ride by Brompton on 4 May,” said OCBC Cycle in a media release dated April 11.

With the change of format to the 2025 OCBC Cycle, participants are encouraged to ride safely at their own time from May 3 to June 2, and a finisher medal will be mailed to them upon verification of completion.

“We appreciate your understanding and support as we adapt to these circumstances. More information can be found on the OCBC Cycle event website,” stated the organisers in their social media posting.