G-Dragon channels his inner beat as he dances into ‘POWER’ digital single new practice video

ByLydia Koh

November 11, 2024

KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, at midnight on the 9th, G-Dragon released the dance practice video for his digital single POWER on his official YouTube channel.

The black-and-white video captivated viewers with choreography that vividly interpreted the song’s lyrics through powerful and dynamic moves.

G-Dragon’s distinct style and confidence shone through each movement, making the performance impossible to ignore.

His seamless execution of the intense choreography highlighted his unique rhythm and originality, pushing beyond traditional dance boundaries.

Within just 12 hours, the dance video for POWER became a trending sensation, amassing over a million views in under a day due to widespread excitement.

The track has also sparked a viral challenge among the MZ generation, with G-Dragon’s music and fashion drawing in even Gen Z fans, many of whom are less familiar with second-generation idols like BIGBANG.

The POWER challenge has quickly spread across various social media platforms.

Draw immense interest

G-Dragon’s comeback continues to draw immense interest. According to the FUNdex ranking of the Good Data Corporation, he was the most popular non-drama TV-OTT artist in the fifth week of Oct.

See also  Women in power in the European Union

For the first time in 12 weeks, the tvN program You Quiz on the Block, which stars G-Dragon, was the most popular non-drama.

The POWER music video topped the trending list on its release day and held its position for ten days straight.

High viewer traffic even caused a temporary glitch in the view count update.

G-Dragon’s fashion, from his car to his signature scarf, tweed jacket, and acupressure slippers, has also become a hot topic, further establishing his influence as a style icon.

Global impact

Furthermore, POWER debuted on the UK Official Singles Sales and Downloads Chart at number 23. Major international outlets, such as Billboard and the Associated Press, have highlighted his comeback, affirming his global impact.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur widely recognized as the “King of K-pop.”

He is the leader of the iconic boy group BIGBANG, which has achieved global success and is considered one of the most influential groups in K-pop history.

