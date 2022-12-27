Fundraising for Singapore water polo, recruitment for women’s water polo development team

The Singapore water polo arm of the Singapore Swimming Association will be aiming to raise $50,000 during their community fundraising event on 7 and 8 Jan at the Our Tampines Hub.

The objective of the fundraising is to support new programmes for the Singapore men’s and women’s national water polo team and its youth to expand, develop, grow and participate in more competitions to elevate their experience and skills, as posted by the national sports association on their Facebook page.

The community fundraising event will have carnival games and mini competitions for all age groups, and open and masters teams over the two days.

“This will enable Singapore Water Polo to regain our position as Kingpins of Water Polo in South East Asia and, in the longer term, to attain podium position at the Asian Games.” said the Singapore Swimming Association.

Singapore’s only gold medal at the Asian Games was in 1954, braving the odds to defeat the mighty Japan 4-2 in the final. Japan went on to win four consecutive gold medals after that in 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970 Asian Games. Singapore’s best place since then was a bronze medal in 1962, 1978, and 1986.

The Republic enjoyed better success closer to home in the SEA Games as they had an unrestricted win to the gold medal since 1965, clinching their 24th gold medal at the 2011 SEA Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

But their reign as kings of Southeast Asian water polo soon ended in 2019, when Singapore suffered their first water polo defeat, 5-7, to Indonesia. The Indonesians went on to clinch the gold medal, while Singapore had to settle for the bronze medal.

The Singapore women’s water polo team will also be holding a recruitment day for their development team for girls between 13 and 19 years old on Jan 8 from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore Sports hub.

