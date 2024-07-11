Entertainment

FT Island’s Lee Hongki reminisces about the band’s history and past members

ByLydia Koh

July 11, 2024

“Ride with the Original Idol Band, Lee Hongki,” a video uploaded on the “VIVO TV” YouTube channel, was released on July 9 KST.

In the video, Song Eun Yi and Lee Hongki visited the new FNC Entertainment facility and looked around the practice areas and studios, reminiscing about old times.

Song Eun Yi asked about the current status of FT Island, to which Hongki replied: “The team is really good these days,” indicating a positive atmosphere among the members.

Reflecting on past conflicts, Hongki admitted, “We used to fight a lot,” and humorously recounted minor disputes over trivial things like food:

“Japagetti and side dishes will cause us to fight. He claimed that he would simply ask them to eat whatever they want if they were not happy about not getting what they want.”

Photo: Instagram/FT Island

Fighting over food

Song Eun Yi expressed empathy by stating, “Even two people can fight, so imagine how hard it is for a group of five or three to get along.”

See also  How to be assertive without being passive or aggressive, and effectively stay within the happy middle ground

Hongki concurred, pointing out that the trio’s good rapport stems from their gradual realisation of and respect for one another’s tastes.

Speaking about his leadership role, Hongki thanked his bandmates for frequently following his lead, even when he takes a firm stance.

He commented that he apologises to the members because he tends to be forward in decision-making, but they tell him that they like how he leads.

Song Eun Yi commended this collaboration. Hongki said the new album ‘Serious’ shows the new dynamic and how they create music together.

FT Island is a trio

In June 2007, FT Island made its live debut with five members. Song Seunghyun took Oh Wonbin’s place when he departed in 2009.

After Choi Jonghun’s resignation due to his involvement in the ‘Burning Sun’ controversy, the group faced tremendous hurdles. With his contract expiring, Seunghyun also departed, making FT Island a trio.

Choi Jonghun was forced to leave the entertainment business permanently in 2019 as a result of the scandals surrounding him, which included efforts to bribe the authorities, the sharing of illicit videos, and an incident involving drunk driving.

See also  How to be assertive without being passive or aggressive, and effectively stay within the happy middle ground

As a result of his acts, he was given a suspended prison sentence.

Even still, Jonghun caused more controversy when he reactivated his fan contact channel early this year and hinted at a comeback to the public eye. He also suggested a fresh start.

FT Island is still touring and recording music; their seventh album, “Serious,” was just released.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Kanye West “defies” China’s censorship: He took the Chinese land by storm with an unstoppable performance

October 14, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Entertainment

Jung So Min of Love Next Door addresses rumours of dating Jung Hae In

October 10, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

First look at The Fiery Priest 2 as Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung Kyun prepare to dispense justice

October 10, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Featured News Home News

Long-term visit pass holders in Singapore to be permitted to work as food stall assistants in hawker centres from Jan 1, 2025

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker asks, “Is getting a first-class honours degree overrated in Singapore since many good managers and high performers don’t have it?”

October 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

Singapore’s OCBC Group CEO Helen Wong ranked as 2nd most powerful woman in Asia for 2024

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

From pedestrians to cyclists blocking roads: Why are people on Singapore roads becoming “more and more entitled and selfish these days?”

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.