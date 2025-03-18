MALAYSIA: In Kota Marudu, Sabah, what was once discarded as farm waste is now a source of income and creativity. A community-led initiative transforms corn husks into handcrafted decor, empowering rural communities while promoting sustainability.

As reported by The Star, conservation biology graduate Felorince Lunsin discovered her talent for corn husk crafting after attending a free workshop in 2022. Now the chief designer at Corn Husk Craft (CHC), she creates floral arrangements, coasters, confetti, and wall decorations from husks that would otherwise be thrown away.

Since its launch, the initiative has repurposed over 200 kilograms of corn husks and generated more than RM65,000 in sales. Women involved in the project earn between RM2.40 and RM8 per piece, providing them an additional RM300 to RM500 per month.

A workshop that changed everything

The upcycling movement began when architect and artist Tressie Yap, founder of Upcycled Shack, partnered with Farni Millis, the founder of CHC. Together, they launched workshops teaching local women how to turn corn husks into marketable crafts—an initiative that also helps reduce waste.

Over the past three years, they have held more than 20 workshops across five villages, enabling around 20 rural women to participate. Their crafts—including decorative flowers, baskets, dolls, and festive wreaths—have even been showcased at exhibitions such as the Sabah Art Gallery in Kota Kinabalu.

Yap, a strong advocate for sustainability, promotes the 5R principle—refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, and rot. She describes the project as more than just an income source, stating:

“This project is more than just an income-generating initiative – it empowers women, reduces waste and raises awareness about sustainability. For Upcycled Shack, the CHC exemplifies how community-based efforts can transform waste into art, blending environmental stewardship, cultural preservation and economic empowerment into a powerful movement,”

A sustainable future in Sabah

The CHC initiative has not only revitalised waste materials but has also boosted local economies by creating home-based income opportunities for rural women. Each artisan works from home, carefully washing, dyeing, boiling, and shaping corn husks into intricate floral pieces and decorative items.

The success of the project demonstrates that with creativity and sustainability, everyday waste can become a valuable asset. As Kota Marudu continues to embrace eco-friendly innovation, initiatives like CHC pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable future for Sabah’s rural communities.