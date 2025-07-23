From SG HDBs to JB condos: More Singaporeans are now ‘working smart’ from across the Causeway by earning SGD income, but living RM lifestyle

SINGAPORE: These days, a growing number of Singaporeans are ditching their HDB leases and office cubicles to do something a little more radical—live in Johor Bahru (JB) while working remotely for a company in Singapore (SG).

It’s the age of the borderline digital nomad—where your office view might be a private condo pool in JB, but your paycheck is still in glorious SG dollars.

MoneySmart’s Kesavan Loganathan explores whether this dream lifestyle is truly possible, or if it’s just a Wi-Fi-buffered fantasy. So here’s the scoop from what we got from him.

💸 SGD income + RM lifestyle = Financial flex

For many Singaporeans, the JB digital nomad lifestyle feels like a cheat code to adulthood.

“Living in JB while drawing a Singapore paycheck sounds like the ultimate life hack,” Kesavan writes. From groceries to rent, the cost of living in Malaysia is significantly lower—up to 50% in some cases.

Renting a condo with a pool in JB is around S$500+. A similar setup in Singapore could cost three to four times more. Factor in a favourable exchange rate (S$1 ≈ RM3.31), and suddenly, you’re not just saving—you’re upgrading. Think café brunches without guilt, private parking, and yes, maybe even a second car.

💻 COVID-19: The WFH (work from home) revolution opened the border (virtually)

Before the pandemic, working remotely from JB might have been unthinkable. Now? It’s surprisingly common.

A survey of 1000 Singapore workers interviewed found 77% of them value flexible WFH options—and some even reject jobs without it. Employers, faced with a workforce increasingly fluent in Zoom, Slack, and quiet quitting, are adapting.

JB’s internet infrastructure has stepped up, too, with 5G coverage expanding across the city. “Video calls and online work run smoothly on Malaysian broadband,” Kesavan noted. Plus, co-working cafés are on the rise, just in case your condo Wi-Fi throws a tantrum mid-meeting.

🚗 The commute: Manageable, if you play it smart

Living in JB doesn’t mean never seeing the Lion City again.

Some remote workers cross the Causeway once or twice a month to attend meetings or catch up with colleagues. “Off-peak, a car or bus ride across the Causeway can indeed take under an hour—quicker than some intra-island commutes in Singapore!” Kesavan points out.

Of course, peak-hour crossings are a different story (2+ hours in jammed immigration lines). That’s why smart nomads travel off-peak—or wait until 2026, when the RTS Link train is expected to zip commuters from JB to Woodlands in just 5 minutes.

Until then, early birds and night owls win the border-crossing game.

🏠 Space, sanity, and second cars: JB living is pretty chill

Let’s talk lifestyle.

A studio apartment in JB might cost around RM1,500 (S$400), and a 3-bedroom condo could be found for under S$800. For Singaporeans used to cramming into HDB flats, it’s a spatial awakening.

As Kesavan notes, “Daily conveniences in JB are a mixed bag of pleasant surprises and slight adjustments.” You’ll still get your bubble tea, food chains, and shopping sprees at Mid Valley Southkey—while also enjoying the kampung calm, night markets, and maybe a garden in your yard.

English is widely understood. Grab drivers/riders are everywhere, and if you miss your team lunches, there are co-working spaces with free-flow coffee and surprisingly productive vibes.

📄 The (not-so-hot) fine print: Visas, taxes & employer rules

Here’s where dreams meet documentation.

Yes, Singaporeans can enter Malaysia visa-free for 30 days. But if you’re planning to actually live there, don’t pull a monthly “in-and-out” visa run unless you like awkward conversations with immigration officers.

Here’s your legal options:

MM2H (Malaysia My Second Home): A long-term visa (renewable 5-10 year pass) for those with strong financials. Great for families, but requirements can be steep.

DE Rantau (Digital Nomad Pass): Tailor-made for remote workers. It allows you to stay up to a year (with the possibility of extension) with proof of income—and you can even bring your spouse and kids.

Bonus: If you stay in JB for over 182 days, you’re considered a tax resident. But don’t worry—foreign income (like your SGD salary) may be exempt from Malaysian taxes, especially if you don’t remit it formally. Still, consult a tax pro. No one wants a nasty surprise in April.

Just as crucial: Tell your boss. Some employers are cool with remote work from across the border. Others might raise eyebrows (or compliance concerns). In this case, it is the best policy and it’s the most legally sound.

⚠️ The not-so-glam bits: Downsides you should know

Before you run off to pack your bags and rent a JB condo, take note:

Commuting can be a nightmare if done daily during peak hours.

Border controls can throw a wrench into your routine (especially during pandemics).

Services like banking, bill payments, and public transport aren’t quite as frictionless as Singapore’s.

Social factors—you’ll miss some impromptu meetups and birthday dinners.

Employer perceptions may not always be in your favour. Only 16% of employers fully support long-term remote work.

However, with planning, effective communication, and a dash of patience, these issues can be resolved.

🌏 So, is the JB dream worth it?

In Kesavan’s words, “It’s not about ‘escaping’ Singapore so much as extending your reach.”

JB offers more than cost savings. It offers space, slower pace, and the sense of reclaiming life’s simple pleasures without severing ties to Singapore. For many digital nomads, it’s the best of both worlds: nasi lemak or roti canai breakfasts and SGD bank balances.

The lifestyle’s not for everyone—but for those willing to cross a border for a better work-life balance, JB might just be the affordable escape next door — just ask Afiq Zayany, a Singaporean Grab rider, who cracked the code to living large on a lean budget by living in Johor Bahru while stashing away six figures annually, while probably sipping teh tarik happily by the pool of his RM1.4 million (S$399,000) villa.

As Afiq says with a shrug, “To get this… I worked as a Grab rider,” and by “this,” he means the dream—one many Singaporeans are still dreaming about.

