From S$112.99 to S$3k: Man shocked by acquaintance’s ‘extravagant’ housewarming gift list

SINGAPORE: A man was left shocked after he saw the housewarming wish list of an acquaintance, where the most affordable item was a 10-piece container set priced at S$112.99.

In a post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit, the man shared a photo of the list, which featured several pricey items, including a S$239 microwave inverter, a stainless steel cookware costing nearly S$768, and a floor-cleaning robot worth S$1,499.

According to the man, the rest of the list also included several “extravagant” household items like a S$3,000 Thermomix, a premium coffee machine, fancy wine glasses, an air purifier, and even a bicycle.

Moreover, his acquaintance added a note at the top of the list, saying that guests “should

not get them candles, reed diffusers, soaps, blankets, food, alcohol and décor.”

Although his acquaintance clarified that the wish list was meant to serve only as a reference and that guests were free to explore alternatives, the man admitted he was still unsettled by it. He wondered aloud if housewarming wish lists filled with expensive or luxury items have now become the “norm.”

“Is this really normal now? Since when did celebrations become about breaking even or making a profit? I always thought it’s the thought that counts, not the price,” he wrote.

He went on to say that such practices felt “pretty superficial,” adding that he was thankful his own circle of friends were not like that. “For me, just a simple hint of what someone might need, or checking what they already have, is more than enough. But directly asking for luxury brands? That just seems over the top. It’s part of a bigger trend too, like ‘market rate’ ang baos at weddings”

Seeking other locals’ opinions, he asked, “What do you think? Should housewarming gifts be about thoughtfulness rather than price?”

“Are they crazy? House beggars.”

In the discussion thread, many Singaporean Reddit users told the man that this kind of housewarming wish list definitely wasn’t “the norm.”

“Bruh, what universe am I living in? I have never seen this type of gift request,” one joked, clearly shocked by how expensive everything was.

“Hahaha. Wow, your friends are such proud homeowners, they still have a list of things NOT to get them…. Personally, just get them an ang bao of $28 bucks. Best they can buy whatever they want,” another said, poking fun at the strict rules.

“Are they crazy? House beggars,” a third user commented.

“That’s very low class and xiasuay behaviour,” a fourth added.

Still, despite the ridicule, some users suggested that the man could respond with more understanding instead of criticising the host or complaining online.

One user said, “You could just text your friend to say, ‘Hey, I noticed that you wanted an xxx that cost xxx. Would a yyy work for you instead?’”

Another chimed in, “If you genuinely want to gift them something from the list, and it’s too expensive, you could think about sharing it with other friends?”

