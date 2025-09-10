From ‘I do’ to infidelity: Bride discovers groom’s affair with a colleague on their wedding night

SINGAPORE: A wedding ended in heartbreak and shock when a bride discovered that her groom had been cheating on her with a colleague.

According to guests, everything about the wedding appeared perfect. The venue, the food, and the atmosphere were all impeccable, and the couple seemed to be living a “fairytale” moment. But behind the scenes, trouble was brewing.

One of the couple’s friends revealed in a Reddit post that the groom, referred to as “N”, had been involved in a secret relationship with a colleague, “C”, even while in a long-term relationship.

On the night of the wedding, C reportedly sent N an emotional message expressing frustration over his marriage.

“She sent him a long emotional message, something along the lines of ‘Whatever happens to me is none of your business anymore, even if I die,’” the friend said.

N, however, was far too intoxicated to respond. Having collapsed into bed after the celebrations, he left his phone unattended. When it began buzzing incessantly, the bride eventually picked it up, and within seconds, her fairytale was shattered.

“The bride checked it…And boom, she saw all the messages. She broke down instantly. Imagine finding out your partner of 10+ years was cheating on you—on your wedding day,” the friend wrote.

“It gets worse. C was also in a relationship at the time. Yet she and N went on vacations together, including a cruise, all while keeping their partners in the dark. Some people eventually tried to expose them online. But instead of cutting things off, N doubled down and defended C.”

The friend added that C is reportedly still deceiving her boyfriend and attempting to cover up the affair, while N seems to have faced the repercussions of his actions.

“Honestly, serves N right. Cheat, get dumped. But it does make you wonder… what did he even see in C? Especially someone who’d throw him under the bus the second things got tough. Might be time for N to check his prescription glasses,” the friend said. “As for who N and C are… if you know, you know. Just a hint: they’re from AIA.”

“FAs cheat all the time.”



In the comments, several Reddit users said that the affair was hardly shocking, as financial advisors have a notorious reputation for cheating on their partners.

“Can’t say I’m surprised. All FAs cheat all the time. Property agents as well,” one remarked.

“AIA? FAs? Wouldn’t be too surprised,” another chimed in.

“Not a very unique story leh. It’s not exactly a surprise cheaters will cheat on their partners on both sides,” a third commented.

In other news, a Singaporean job seeker took to social media to share her disbelief at the increasingly complicated interview processes that companies are putting candidates through.

In her post on r/askSingapore, she explained that several companies she applied to required “multiple rounds of interviews” as well as a “case study”. One company in particular had her attend five separate interview rounds and prepare a full slideshow presentation based on their internal data.

Read more: ‘A bit too much’: Jobseeker criticises companies for requiring multiple interviews and case studies