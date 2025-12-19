// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 19, 2025
25.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te / YT Screengrab
Asia
2 min.Read

From drills to war? Taiwan readies instant response as China expands military reach

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s soldiers are being trained to act on instinct as much as instruction, ready to respond instantly if China launches a sudden attack, according to a new report from the island’s defence ministry.

Instead of waiting for orders to trickle down a traditional chain of command, frontline units are expected to make rapid decisions on their own if fighting breaks out. The goal, officials say, is to ensure precious seconds aren’t lost if routine Chinese military drills suddenly turn into something far more dangerous.

That concern is growing. Taiwan’s leaders have repeatedly warned that Beijing could flip from exercises to real combat without warning, hoping to catch Taiwan — and its international supporters — unprepared. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, a claim the democratically run island strongly rejects.

According to the report, Chinese military activity around Taiwan has steadily intensified. Warplanes, ships, and joint patrols now operate near the island almost daily. While these actions stop short of open warfare, Taipei describes them as a form of “grey zone” pressure — meant to wear down Taiwan’s forces by keeping them on constant alert.

See also  Why Japan’s early blooms are a sign of climate change

Behind the scenes, the military has laid out clear steps for raising combat readiness if drills show signs of becoming an attack. In that moment, the report says, units would immediately shift to what it calls “distributed control,” carrying out their missions without waiting for instructions from above. Officials did not share operational details.

Defence Minister Wellington Koo is expected to defend the findings when he faces lawmakers on Wednesday.

Preparing for the worst

The report also paints a broader picture of China’s military ambitions. Beijing, it says, is not only practising how to strike Taiwan but is also sending its warships farther into the Pacific — reaching waters closer to Australia and New Zealand.

“China has never renounced the use of force to annex Taiwan,” the report warned, noting that Chinese exercises are increasingly realistic and involve multiple branches of the military operating together.

Taiwan’s government insists that the island’s future can only be decided by its 23 million people.

See also  Will Hong Kong become like tightly-ruled but stable Singapore?

Beijing pushed back, accusing Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te of exaggerating the threat and deliberately stirring fear. China’s defence ministry said Lai was “peddling war anxiety” and warned Taiwanese citizens about what it called the dangers of “preparing for war to seek independence.”

As military activity around Taiwan continues to rise, the message from Taipei is clear: this is not just about watching China’s next move — it’s about being ready, at any moment, to act.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

WP says internal processes regarding Pritam Singh’s High Court judgment have begun

SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (Dec 17), Leader of the House...
Featured News

Parents work together to save a beloved preschool from closure

SINGAPORE: A group of parents is now banding together...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

WP says internal processes regarding Pritam Singh’s High Court judgment have begun

SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (Dec 17), Leader of the House...

Parents work together to save a beloved preschool from closure

SINGAPORE: A group of parents is now banding together...

Homeowner paid over $80,000 for ‘ghosted’ home renovation project

SINGAPORE: A homeowner shared that a renovation contractor used...

Jobless man pawns roommates Rolex watch for an urgent trip abroad

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old unemployed man decided to steal his...

Business

Construction and sustainability costs keep Singapore the world’s second-most expensive market to build data centres

SINGAPORE: Rising construction costs amid the artificial intelligence push...

3 Samtrade FX executives charged with fraudulent practices and money laundering

SINGAPORE: Samtrade FX CEO Goh Nai De, chief technology...

Bukit Panjang executive HDB flat sold for record S$1.18M

SINGAPORE: An executive Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...

‘There was no system of teaching’: New hire claims mentor made her first weeks a nightmare

SINGAPORE: A workplace dispute shared online has reignited conversation...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //