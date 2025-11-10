From builders to bullies: Foreigners on Koh Phangan face charges after threatening police over illegal work

KOH PHANGAN, SURAT THANI: Two foreign nationals found themselves on the wrong side of the law on Nov 8 after being caught conducting construction and electrical work without the proper permits. The arrests are part of a wider effort by Thai authorities to clamp down on illegal foreign labour across the southern islands.

Police Lieutenant General Suksira Phueka-am, Commissioner of the Tourist Police, directed officers from Tourist Police Station 5 to team up with Koh Phangan Police and local authorities. Leading the operation, Police Lieutenant Colonel Winich Bunshit swooped in on a construction site in Ban Sri Thanu, where the suspects were busy carrying out unauthorised work.

Evidence speaks louder than words

Law enforcement authorities had been closely watching the duo, known as Viacheslav and Ramis, observing them moving and transferring electrical supplies in a white pickup van and buying paraphernalia for the project. When authorities met and confronted them, the two denied at first any misconduct, claiming they were ordinary travellers and even issued threats to sue the officers.

However, the story quickly unravelled. Officers discovered receipts for construction materials, detailed project plans, and house blueprints tucked away in their vehicle. A local foreman, Mr A, confirmed that the foreigners were handling the electrical installations and showed up at the site every day. Police also discovered a pile of supplies such as 14 spools of plastic conduits, 40 junction cases, electrical manacles, drills, and other gear.

Confronted with devastating proof, the accused acknowledged they had been managing the building and electrical work unlawfully and disclosed that they had taken on similar ventures in other sites.

Part of a bigger crackdown on illegal foreign work

This capture is a section of a bigger conundrum. Earlier this year, Surat Thani police launched “Operation X-Ray,” targeting illegal work across Thailand’s top southern islands, including Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao. The operation resulted in 17 foreign nationals and one Thai citizen being detained for running unlicensed businesses, teaching without permits, and violating immigration rules.

The two construction workers are now in the hands of Koh Phangan Police Station, facing legal proceedings. Law enforcement authorities say the effort they have exhibited in resolving this case stresses their dedication to applying labour regulations and carrying out immigration laws to the fullest as they protect local communities and safeguard lawful businesses in Thailand’s active tourist centres.