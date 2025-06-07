From bromance to blow-up: Trump and Musk’s bitter spat

- Advertisement -

The most ballyhooed bromance on earth blew up in spectacular fashion on Thursday when the world’s most powerful leader traded barbs online with the world’s richest man. In the middle of a meeting with the German chancellor, US President Donald Trump posted that he was “disappointed in Elon”, stung by the tech tycoon’s unrelenting criticism of his “big, beautiful bill”.

The spat between these high-profile bromates lit up the internet, with live-blogging websites offering tweet-by-tweet updates, and others speculating—sometimes behind paywalls—on whether the erstwhile bosom buddies had become bitter enemies. Only the most incorrigible punters would dare wager whether the rift is permanent or passing. Given their mercurial temperaments, today’s feud could easily become tomorrow’s flirtation.

Supporters of strong governance may, nevertheless, be relieved. The world’s most powerful leader is still more potent than its richest man—at least for now. Musk blinked first.

Musk indicated on X he is ready to relent, but the White House has turned a cold shoulder. The president reportedly continues to criticise the Tesla, X and SpaceX boss in private.

- Advertisement -

Costly spat

The spat could prove costly for both men. While Trump and his political action committees may not receive the $100 million or more reportedly pledged by Musk, the tycoon risks losing billions. Trump has threatened to cancel his government contracts, posting: “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it.”

The rift widened after Musk lambasted Trump’s signature tax-and-spending bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination” sure to wreck the nation’s finances. To add insult to injury, he claimed Trump wouldn’t have won the election without his support.

Trump said he was “very disappointed in Musk,” accused him of turning “hostile” after being turfed out of government, and charged that the billionaire was meddling in politics to further his business interests.

Musk, who spent over $250 million supporting Trump’s re-election bid last year and once declared, “I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man,” hit back hard. He called for Trump’s impeachment and replacement by Vice President JD Vance and warned that the president’s tariffs could trigger a US recession.

- Advertisement -

He also insinuated that Trump’s name appeared in sealed files relating to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Still, Musk eventually toned down his rhetoric. After threatening to decommission his Dragon spacecraft, which NASA uses to transport astronauts, he responded to a netizen urging calm with: “Good advice… Ok, we won’t decommission Dragon.”

His conciliatory tone, however, received no response from the White House.

Trump may struggle to find alternatives if he scraps contracts with Musk’s companies. SpaceX remains the only US firm transporting astronauts to and from space. Several government agencies also depend on its Falcon rockets, in-orbit vehicles, and the Starlink network—more than 7,500 internet satellites, which Ukraine has used in its war against Russia.

- Advertisement -

Media pundits are almost unanimous in concluding that the bromance was doomed from the start—doomed by two towering egos unwilling to share the spotlight.

Ideological divide?

But Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland sees more than just a personality clash. He believes there is also an ideological divide.

Musk’s opposition to Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” may be linked to its failure to extend tax credits for electric vehicles—a provision that might have boosted Tesla’s sagging sales. Publicly, however, Musk has criticised the bill on fiscal grounds, warning that it will deepen the already gargantuan US deficit. In doing so, he has recast himself as a champion of traditional, deficit-conscious Republicans.

Freedland notes a growing divide on the American right: between old-school conservatives who worry about fiscal responsibility, and nationalists like Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon, who support tariffs and oppose global immigration. Musk, by contrast, has argued against tariffs and in favour of keeping the US open to highly skilled, tech-savvy immigrants. He has even called for the formation of a new political party.

No wonder the bromance has broken down. But then again, politics makes strange bedfellows—and anything’s possible.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)