SINGAPORE: Nestled in a cosy residential home in Upper Thomson, Coffee Near Me isn’t your typical café.

Founded by 21-year-old Sonia Lim, this unique spot opened its doors in February and quickly transformed from a local favourite into a viral sensation.

A café experience like no other

At Coffee Near Me, the experience is as laid-back as it gets. Customers stroll through the gate, place their orders, and head to the charming front yard to sip their drinks.

Initially catering only to the local community, Sonia recognized a gap in the market: “There aren’t many cafés around, so it’s tough for those without a car,” she shared with AsiaOne.

What started as a simple text-to-order service soon gained traction on social media, thanks to some buzzworthy TikTok clips.

“I saw the potential and wanted more people to discover this space,” Sonia explained, with a playful nod to the extra income that could come from expanding her customer base.

Navigating growing pains

As word spread and customers flocked to the café, Sonia faced new challenges. “It got a bit hectic because I was still the only one making drinks,” she recalled.

Thankfully, her cousin jumped in to help during the busy launch phase, but managing the influx of strangers in her home was a different story.

With limited seating available, some customers found themselves waiting for a spot to open up. “It’s one thing to host neighbours for coffee, but a whole different vibe with a crowd of newcomers,” Sonia noted.

A brush with regulations

Just as things were heating up, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Singapore Food Agency paid a visit, prompted by feedback from the community.

They checked if Sonia had the necessary permits, which she did. Although she had to remove her signage due to regulations on home-based businesses, Sonia took it in stride.

“At first, I was annoyed, but then I thought, ‘Wow, I’ve made it!’” she laughed.

Sipping the good stuff

Caffeine enthusiasts have plenty to choose from, with options like an Americano for $3.50 or a Spanish Latte for $5. Among her customers, Sonia’s Matcha Latte ($5) is a standout favourite.

When asked what makes a great cup of coffee, Sonia’s eyes lit up: “It should be well balanced—not too milky, not too acidic.”

And for those looking for something special, don’t miss the secret menu on their socials, featuring unique drinks like Hojicha Einspanner.

Coffee Near Me also serves up delicious bakes, changing weekly and offering treats like Tomato Focaccia and Earl Grey Madeleines.

However, Sonia knows customer footfall can be unpredictable; one moment, it’s quiet, and the next, there is a rush of orders.

As Sonia juggled brewing coffee, preparing milk, and whisking matcha, it was clear that this café was a labour of love. Sonia thrives in this bustling environment, saying, “I can’t see myself in a 9-to-5 job.”

The future of Coffee Near Me

With the success of her home-based café, Sonia is considering her next steps.

“I’d love to have my own space one day—maybe a stall in a kopitiam,” she said, citing high rents and fierce competition as reasons to tread carefully in the café scene.

For now, Coffee Near Me remains at Casuarina Walk, offering a warm, welcoming spot for friends to gather over great coffee.

As she navigates the future, Sonia’s energy and passion for her craft are sure to keep her thriving in this exciting venture.

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)