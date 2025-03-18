CHINA: In the bustling city of Shenzhen, southeastern China, a new kind of dining experience is drawing in crowds eager to witness the future of food preparation. According to a recent story published by the South China Morning Post, “Future Noodle Restaurant”, a fully automated eatery, is revolutionising the traditional noodle-making process by serving up a bowl of fresh noodles in just 48 seconds — all without the need for a human chef — and costing just 9.9 yuan ($1.40).

Customers flock to the tiny eight-square-metre restaurant, where they can select from a variety of over 10 noodle dishes, including popular options like beef soup noodles and stir-fried noodles. The menu also offers a range of side dishes, such as marinated eggs and grilled sausages, with prices starting as low as 6 yuan (82 US cents) and topping out at 20 yuan (US$3). There’s no tipping required, making it an even more appealing option for those seeking an affordable yet innovative dining experience.

The process begins when customers place their orders at a self-service kiosk, paying for their meal before watching the automated process unfold through a transparent window. In under eight seconds, the robot mixes water and flour, kneads the dough, presses it into discs, and cuts the dough into noodles. These noodles are then combined with beef and hot water before being served in just 40 seconds. The final step? A robotic arm delivers the steaming bowl of noodles topped with fresh spring onions.

Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. One diner described the noodles as “perfectly cooked, with the beef fresh and tender”. Another called it “the most cost-effective restaurant”, noting that a similar bowl of beef noodles outside could cost up to 20 yuan.

Despite the glowing feedback, not everyone is on board with the concept. Some netizens have expressed concerns about the authenticity of robot-made noodles. “Do noodles made this way have a soul? Is it really tasty?” one user questioned, while another argued, “AI should focus on tasks that are difficult for humans, like space exploration, not replacing everyday tasks we already do well.”

The company behind the automated noodle venture, Wanjie Intelligent, was founded in 1996 in Henan province. After 10 years of development, they unveiled a noodle-making machine capable of producing noodles in just eight seconds. The machines are equipped with over 20 types of blades, allowing them to create various shapes of noodles. Each unit costs about 330,000 yuan (US$46,000), but with the ability to produce up to 120 bowls per hour, the operation significantly cuts labour costs, making it an attractive business model. Future Noodle Restaurant outlets are now popping up in supermarkets and office buildings across China.

China is not the first to experiment with fully automated kitchens. In 2015, British company Moley Robotics launched the world’s first robotic kitchen designed for simple cooking tasks. Automation in the service industry continues to expand rapidly in China, with recent innovations, including robotic exoskeletons introduced on Mount Tai to assist tourists. Humanoid robots are now patrolling the streets of Shenzhen alongside human police officers.

As technology continues to evolve, the rise of automated dining is likely to spark debates about the role of robots in everyday life, but one thing is clear —the future of food may just be served by machines.