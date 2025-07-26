Fresh grad whose salary expectation is only S$2.8k–3k says he’s still struggling to land a job

SINGAPORE: A lot of job seekers these days head to social media to ask locals for tips on landing jobs in the city. Usually, the go-to advice they get is pretty simple: Just lower your salary expectations.

However, a fresh graduate from a private university recently found out that this approach doesn’t always guarantee success.

In a recent post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, the fresh grad said that his salary expectation is only around “S$2,800–S$3,000.”

He also wrote that he’s even “open to negotiations,” despite the bar already being so low.

Unfortunately, even with that level of flexibility, he said no company has given him a chance, not even an interview.

He has also tried applying for three- to six-month contract HR roles through recruitment agencies and even internships, but no one has gotten back to him yet, and the few that did just told him that “he must be a student” for internships.

And before anyone points it out, he clarified that his résumé is fine, as he had “his friends and ChatGPT review it.”

Confused and, at the same time, disappointed by his job hunting, he asked others, “For those who were in the same boat, what else did you do to improve your chances? Any tips or resources would be much appreciated!”

“Companies are looking for people with experience.”

Concerned about the fresh grad’s situation, one netizen advised, “Continue to keep applying for jobs, though it can be tiring. Try not to mind your starting salary; lower expectations where practical or necessary. May want to be open to other roles besides HR, and consult a career coach. All the best.”

Another gave the fresh grad a bit of a reality check, saying, “To be honest, fresh grads today need to get a sense of reality of a job search. I graduated 10 years ago from one of the big 3 local uni and still only landed my first job in August despite applying since January.”

They continued, “It takes time to find a job, especially for a fresh grad. Think about it, you’re essentially asking your employer to take a gamble on you. Even the best student can be a bad employee, so of course, companies will be choosy. Just keep applying and stop getting in your own head.”

A third netizen added, “Do you have experience in HR? If you have no experience, I think it will be quite hard to land an interview. Harsh but true. Companies are looking for people with experience but willing to take low remuneration currently. Try to expand to other areas where you may have skills.”

Only 75% of private uni grads found jobs within six months

The fresh grad’s experience above is, unfortunately, not an isolated case. According to SkillsFuture Singapore’s annual Private Education Institution (PEI) graduate employment survey, fewer graduates from private education institutions are securing jobs shortly after graduation.

Out of all private school students who graduated between May 2023 and April 2024, 75% of graduates found work within six months of finishing their studies, down from the 83% that was recorded last year.

Around 46% of those who found work secured full-time positions, while another 24% took on part-time or temporary roles. About 4% said they were self-employed.

