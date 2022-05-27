Home News Featured News Fresh chickens vs frozen chickens: KF Seetoh says "Don't panic, much of...

Fresh chickens vs frozen chickens: KF Seetoh says “Don’t panic, much of what you eat, are frozen fowls”

Photo: K. F. Seetoh

Ever since Malaysia announced its plans to halt chicken exports, Singaporeans have been panic-buying, finding alternatives to poultry and debating the topic of fresh versus frozen meat. Weighing in on the latter is KF Seetoh, who says that most of what we consume is frozen poultry anyway.

By Obbana Rajah
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Ever since Malaysia announced its plans to halt chicken exports, Singaporeans have been panic-buying, finding alternatives to poultry and debating the topic of fresh versus frozen meat. Weighing in on the latter is KF Seetoh, who says that most of what we consume is frozen poultry anyway.

In a Facebook post on May 27, the founder of Makansutra and advocate for all things hawker wrote: “80% of our chickens, largely frozen, come from places like Brazil and Argentina. Only 20% freshly chilled ones come from across the Causeway”.

He added that the fresh chilled chickens were “mostly bought by our chicken rice hawkers and restaurants that insists on using fresh ones”.

“So don’t panic, much of what you eat, are frozen fowls”, he added.

Mr Seetoh wrote that such hawkers spoil their customers with “their affordable and even cheap fresh chicken rice”. He urged people to not take such hawkers for granted and to appreciate the work they do.

Netizens who commented on Mr Seetoh’s post hoped their favourite hawker stalls would not go out of business.

After the announcement that Malaysia will be halting chicken exports starting in June, netizens were quick to take to social media to quote what President Halimah Yacob said in 2007 as a Member of Parliament.

Back then, as Parliament was about to debate the high cost of living, The Straits Times reported that two MPs tabled questions about fast-rising food prices hurting Singaporeans’ wallets. The price of wheat was at global historic highs due to drought in Australia and crop failures in the US. This pushed up the cost of animal feed and meat.

Madam Halimah, who was a Jurong GRC MP then, said that more could be done to promote alternative food sources.

“For example, the price of chicken may be rising fast, but we can encourage Singaporeans to turn to alternative sources of protein, such as fish”, she told The Straits Times.

Buy fish if you can’t afford chicken as President Halimah once said — Netizens remember her words after Malaysia to halt chicken exports

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Celebrity

K-Pop’s BTS & US President Joe Biden team up to #StopAsianHate

BTS is slated to visit US President Joseph Biden on Tuesday (May 31), an announcement from the White House said. The K-Pop supergroup will be discussing Asian inclusion, representation and anti-Asian discrimination with the President on the final day of...
Read more
Celebrity

Ricky Gervais faces backlash over transphobic jokes in Netflix special, GLAAD reacts

Ricky Gervais is under fire for his new comedy special SuperNature which received a lot of backlash for jokes at the expense of the...
Read more
Celebrity

Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang back in the limelight

Television show, Sisters Who Make Waves released its first episode of its third season on Mango TV in China on May 23. During the...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 27

S’pore chickens now $80 per kilo on Carousell, seller bought new fridge to stock up 500kg of chickens — Netizens say this can’t be...
Read more
Relationships

Girlfriend says her boyfriend likes random pictures of girls and follows influencers, is this normal?

A girlfriend who wanted to know if her boyfriend's wandering eye is normal took to social media to ask other netizens. In an anonymous...
Read more
Celebrity

K-Pop’s BTS & US President Joe Biden team up to #StopAsianHate

BTS is slated to visit US President Joseph Biden on Tuesday (May 31), an announcement from the White House...
Read more
Celebrity

Ricky Gervais faces backlash over transphobic jokes in Netflix special, GLAAD reacts

Ricky Gervais is under fire for his new comedy special SuperNature which received a lot of backlash for jokes...
Read more
Celebrity

Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang back in the limelight

Television show, Sisters Who Make Waves released its first episode of its third season on Mango TV in China...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 27

S’pore chickens now $80 per kilo on Carousell, seller bought new fridge to stock up 500kg of chickens —...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore