SINGAPORE: In Singapore, where food delivery riders zip through traffic to bring meals to customers, one rider stands out for his altruistic side hustle.

Mr Yann AitBachir, a 43-year-old French national, has been blending work with charity by donating his earnings from food deliveries to causes he cares about.

AitBachir’s journey into the world of food delivery began in February of the previous year, according to a story in Channel News Asia. Such a journey was fueled by a desire to stay active outside his sedentary job as an artificial intelligence specialist at Google.

What started as a personal fitness initiative soon evolved into something much bigger — a way to give back to the community.

Last year, AitBachir set an ambitious goal of raising S$10,000 through deliveries, aiming to donate every dollar he earned. By the end of December, he had raised around S$7,000, topping up the remaining amount from his savings to reach his target.

His dedication to this cause led him to continue his part-time gig this year to raise S$10,000 through food deliveries.

While AitBachir keeps the exact figure of his total charitable donations private, he proudly shares that he donates his earnings to various organizations focused on environmental conservation and poverty alleviation.

Each month, he raises between S$700 and S$1,000, sometimes matching customer tips and donating them as well. Beyond the financial impact, AitBachir finds immense personal value in his side hustle.

“Delivering with Grab has kept me grounded,” he says, reflecting on his concern that his high-paying tech job might create a disconnect from local communities.

By engaging with people from all walks of life — from elderly residents in public housing to his fellow riders — AitBachir has deepened his connection to the heart of Singapore.

He notes that delivering food has allowed him to interact with Singapore’s diverse communities, often becoming a “frontline worker” in places he might not otherwise visit.

For him, it’s not just about the money or the charitable donations but the people he meets along the way.

One memorable experience occurred when he delivered a birthday cake to an 81-year-old man living alone in Bedok.

The elderly man invited AitBachir into his home, where they shared stories over a slice of cake — a moment that exemplifies the deep human connections that can emerge from seemingly mundane tasks.

AitBachir’s journey is also an eye-opener for his peers. While some friends initially joked about his side gig, questioning if his regular job wasn’t paying enough, they became supportive once they understood his motivations.

“When I explain why I’m doing this, I received a lot of encouragement,” he shares.

The work itself can be physically demanding. Cycling through traffic, braving unpredictable weather, and dealing with disgruntled customers all require stamina and patience.

Yet, AitBachir relishes its physicality, even as it helps him “reconnect with the value of money.” He highlights how the effort needed to earn a modest sum through deliveries puts his financial habits into perspective.

In addition to his charitable work, AitBachir’s deliveries have become a source of joy and bonding for him and his family.

His wife, who runs her own business, and his two young children understand his commitment, seeing it as an opportunity to balance work with quality family time.

AitBachir also finds personal fulfilment in his “me time” during his deliveries, using the time to tune into podcasts and music while cycling through the city.

Looking back on his first year of deliveries, AitBachir is proud of how far he has come in terms of the money raised, personal growth, and community connections fostered along the way.

“Delivering with Grab has given me a glimpse into the diversity of Singapore,” he says. “Every interaction, no matter how brief, opens up new opportunities and perspectives. Meeting diverse people broadens my horizons and helps me grow as a person.”

Through his unique blend of physical activity, social engagement, and charitable work, Yann AitBachir is proving that a side hustle can be much more than just a way to earn extra income.

It can be a vehicle for positive change, personal growth, and meaningful connections within the community.