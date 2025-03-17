USA: A bold call by French Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Raphaël Glucksmann has reignited discussions on the symbolic meaning of the Statue of Liberty, a historic gift from France to the United States. The deputy recently suggested that the US should return the statue, arguing that the nation’s policies no longer align with the ideals of freedom and democracy that the monument represents.

Glucksmann’s remarks

During a political event for his party, Place Publique, Mr Glucksmann openly criticised recent US political decisions, particularly regarding democracy and scientific freedom. According to The New York Post, Mr Glucksmann stated, “We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty.’ We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently …”

His remarks come amid growing concerns that the United States is moving away from its long-standing democratic values. The French MEP further suggested that France should welcome American scientists who have been dismissed for their research, reinforcing his stance on scientific freedom and intellectual integrity.

A gift of friendship or a borrowed symbol?

The Statue of Liberty, formally known as Liberty Enlightening the World, was a gift from France to the US in 1886, meant to commemorate the centennial of American independence and to serve as a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations. The statue, designed by Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi and structurally engineered by Gustave Eiffel, has since stood as a universal emblem of freedom and democracy.

According to Britannica, the statue was funded by the French people and assembled in New York after being shipped in pieces across the Atlantic. The US later financed the pedestal upon which it now stands. It was dedicated on 28 October 1886 and has since welcomed millions of immigrants arriving in New York Harbour.

However, Mr Glucksmann’s recent statements question whether the statue’s message still holds relevance in modern America. His argument suggests that if the US government’s policies no longer reflect the values of liberty and justice, then the statue should return to France, where these principles are still upheld.

Symbol of immigration

One of the most famous aspects of the Statue of Liberty is its association with immigration. The monument’s pedestal bears the inscription of Emma Lazarus’ famous poem, The New Colossus, which reads:

“Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”

This inscription has long been seen as a beacon of hope for immigrants seeking refuge and a better life in America. However, recent changes in US immigration policies have raised questions about whether the country still upholds these ideals. According to StatueOfLiberty.org, the monument’s original message was to welcome those in search of freedom, yet modern-day policies suggest a shift away from this open-door philosophy.

This argument further supports Mr Glucksmann’s assertion that the US has distanced itself from the values the statue represents, making its continued presence in New York questionable.

What does this debate mean for national symbols?

The controversy surrounding national symbols is not new. Many monuments around the world have faced scrutiny, particularly regarding their historical relevance in modern society. The debate over the Statue of Liberty highlights the growing importance of national symbols in shaping global perceptions of a country’s values.

Some analysts argue that while national symbols should serve as reminders of a country’s foundational ideals, they should also be re-evaluated if those ideals appear to be fading. Others insist that the Statue of Liberty remains an aspirational symbol, rather than a reflection of present-day policies.

Would the US ever return the statue?

The possibility of returning the Statue of Liberty to France remains highly unlikely. Despite the symbolic weight of Mr Glucksmann’s remarks, the statue is deeply embedded in American history and continues to be a major tourist attraction, generating economic and cultural value for the United States.

Additionally, no official request from the French government has been made regarding the return of the statue. Mr Glucksmann’s statement is seen as a political critique rather than a formal demand.

While Mr Glucksmann’s call for the return of the Statue of Liberty is unlikely to result in actual action, it has sparked a larger conversation about the state of democracy, freedom, and national symbols.

The statue remains a powerful emblem, but whether the US continues to embody the values it represents is a question that will likely persist in political discourse. As debates about liberty, democracy, and human rights continue to unfold, the meaning behind the Statue of Liberty will remain a subject of global discussion.