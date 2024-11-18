;
Property

Frasers Property and Sekisui House to redevelop Robertson Walk into 348 luxury homes

ByMary Alavanza

November 18, 2024
Robertson Walk, Singapore

SINGAPORE: Frasers Property is set to redevelop Fraser Place Robertson Walk and the adjoining Robertson Walk commercial area into a mixed-use project with 348 luxury homes.

The project, a 51:49 joint venture with Japanese developer Sekisui House, is expected to launch in 2025 and be completed by the end of 2028.

According to The Business Times, the redevelopment will sit on a 999-year leasehold site, covering a gross floor area of 30,664 square metres. Of this, 26,371 square metres will be for residential use, while 4,293 square metres will be allocated to retail space.

Frasers Property said the project aligns with the government’s rejuvenation plans for the Singapore River Planning Area, which includes Robertson Quay, Clarke Quay, and Boat Quay.

The company described the development as a “luxury 348-unit residential enclave with an exciting mix of dining and entertainment options.”

Takehisa Yanagi, Sekisui House’s managing officer, said the project will appeal to homebuyers who enjoy the vibrancy of the Singapore River and value a quieter retreat in Robertson Quay.

Soon Su Lin, chief executive of Frasers Property Singapore, said the project is part of the company’s strategy to “unlock the highest and best use returns for our prime 999-year site in the heart of Robertson Quay.”

The group will manage Robertson Walk and Fraser Place Robertson Walk until operations end on May 31, 2025.

Further “exciting details” about the development will be revealed when the mixed-use project is launched in 2025. /TISG

