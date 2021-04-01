Home News Featured News Francis Yuen takes over from Tan Cheng Bock as PSP party chief,...

Francis Yuen takes over from Tan Cheng Bock as PSP party chief, CEC also sees 2 new members

Taufik Supan and Kumaran Pillai new CEC members

Photo: Dr Tan Cheng Bock (FB screengrab), Mr Francis Yuen (YouTube screengrab)

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsSG Politics
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Former Republic of Singapore Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Francis Yuen has been appointed the new secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), taking over from party founder Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

Mr Yuen was previously the party’s assistant secretary-general and had run as a candidate in Chua Chu Kang GRC during the general election last year.

Photo: FB/PSP (Kumaran Pillai, Taufik Supan)

The PSP also co-opted two new members, Taufik Supan and Kumaran Pillai, into its highest decision-making body when the new central executive committee (CEC) convened on Wednesday (31 March).

- Advertisement -

The changes were announced on Thursday (Apr 1) morning.

Dr Tan has become party chairman, and former PSP chairman Wang Swee Chuang will be vice-chairman.

In response to TISG’s queries, PSP spokesperson Kumaran Pillai said that Dr Tan, 81, was still the “moral authority” within the party, despite handing over the secretary-general role.

“As long as he’s around, (members) will still see him as a figurehead of the party… whatever title you give him.” 

He added that Dr Tan was grooming Mr Yuen, 71, to be the next leader of the party and that Mr Yuen’s new post was an executive role for now. 

“It will involve day-to-day functions like budgeting, who to be appointed where, and disciplinary matters. All these come under (the role of) secretary-general,” said Mr Pillai.

Two new faces in the 14-member CEC have become officeholders.

Chartered accountant Kayla Low, a candidate for the single-member constituency (SMC) of Yio Chu Kang during last year’s election, is the new treasurer, while businessman Phang Yew Huat will be assistant treasurer.

Former treasurer S Nallakaruppan had recently taken up the role of President at the Society of Remisiers. As the society will have discussions with government agencies such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore,  Mr Nallakaruppan said to the media that he did not want to be involved in politics. He added that he would still be a member of the party.

The new CEC office holders are:
• Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Chairman
• Wang Swee Chuang, Vice Chairman
• Francis Yuen, Secretary-General
• Kayla Low Shi Yi, Treasurer
• Phang Yew Huat, Asst Treasurer

New CEC members:
• Peggie Chua
• Hazel Poa
• Leong Mun Wai
• Dr Ang Yong Guan
• Jess Chua
• Wendy Low
• Harish Pillay
• Taufik Supan
• Kumaran PillaiFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Nicole Seah elected Workers’ Party Youth Wing president

Singapore—Ms Nicole Seah was elected president of the Workers’ Party Youth Wing, which held its biennial conference on Saturday (Mar 27). The WP Youth Wing announced the roster of new leaders in a Facebook post late on Sunday night following the conference...
View Post
Featured News

Young man drowns after swimming with friends in Serangoon Canal

Singapore – A 21-year-old man drowned early Sunday morning (Mar 28) after swimming with friends in Serangoon Canal. At around 5 am on Sunday, a man drowned while swimming with his friends in a canal in Serangoon, reported the Chinese newspaper Lianhe...
View Post
Featured News

Man shouts ‘You know who’s my mother or not?!’ while resisting police arrest

Singapore – Video footage of a man getting apprehended by the police and shouting, "You know who's my mother or not?!" has gone viral online. Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video on Saturday (Mar 27) of a man resisting police...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent