Four taken to hospital after Rivervale Link flat fire, about 50 evacuated

SINGAPORE: Four people were taken to the hospital following a fire that broke out in a residential unit at Rivervale Link on Saturday afternoon (April 4), prompting the evacuation of about 50 residents.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at around 2:10 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed black smoke billowing from a unit on the third floor. The fire, which involved a bedroom, was swiftly brought under control using a water jet. According to SCDF, four occupants had already evacuated the affected unit before emergency responders arrived.

Dozens of residents evacuated

As a safety measure, approximately 50 residents from the affected block were evacuated during the incident. Additionally, the SCDF reported that four individuals were assessed for smoke inhalation and subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital. Of these, three were occupants of the affected unit, while the fourth was from a neighbouring unit.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire likely originated from an electrical source within the affected bedroom. Authorities have not reported any further injuries.

Fire safety reminders to avoid accidents

In the wake of the incident, SCDF has issued a series of reminders to help prevent similar fires:

Avoid overloading electrical outlets with too many appliances.

Switch off appliances when they are not in use.

Regularly inspect electrical wires and replace or repair any that are frayed or damaged.

Do not run wires under carpets or mats, and keep them away from heat sources.

Use only appliances and plugs that bear the Safety Mark.

Avoid leaving batteries or devices charging unattended for long periods, particularly overnight.

The SCDF also emphasised further that vigilance and proper electrical maintenance are key to reducing the risk of residential fires. This means that even with all the preventive measures one may take, the way that individuals utilise their appliances and electricity plays an important role in ensuring one’s safety.