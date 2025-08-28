// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Photos: SCDF FB
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Four people taken to hospital, about 50 residents evacuated as blaze breaks out at Redhill Close HDB flat

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a fourth-floor unit at Block 68 Redhill Close in the early hours of Thursday (Aug 28).

Eyewitness photos showed flames spreading to the window area of the unit, with fire visibly engulfing the metal grilles. The block was cordoned off, and a crowd of residents gathered near a nearby playground as the blaze unfolded.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 1:15 a.m.

“Upon arrival, the living room of a fourth-floor unit was on fire,” SCDF said, adding that the blaze was confined to the living room and was extinguished with a water jet.

Firefighters rescued three occupants from one of the bedrooms. All three were conscious and were assessed for smoke inhalation and minor burn injuries before being taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH). Another individual from a different unit also felt unwell and was conveyed to SGH.

See also  Singapore woman claims job offer was withdrawn due to her pregnancy

As a precaution, about 50 people from the affected block were evacuated by the police.

SCDF said preliminary investigations indicate that the fire likely originated from an electrical source in the living room.

The agency also reminded the public to observe fire safety practices. To prevent such fires, SCDF reminds the public:

  • Do not overload electrical outlets with electrical appliances
  • Always switch off appliances when they are not in use
  • Check the condition of wires regularly. Frayed wires or cracked cords should be replaced or repaired immediately
  • Do not run wires under carpets or mats, and keep wires away from hot surfaces
  • Use only appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark. The categories of appliances can be found at http://www.consumerproductsafety.gov.sg
  • Do not leave batteries or devices charging unattended for an extended period of time or leave them charging overnight

