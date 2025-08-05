// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
1 min.Read

Four new young Tasmanian devils join Night Safari

By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: The Night Safari has welcomed four new Tasmanian devils to its Tasmanian Devil Trail.

Three-year-old males Cogsworth, Lumière, and Scuttle, and female Cuttlefish will join the existing trio of Tasmanian devils already residing at the park.

All seven animals are part of the global Tasmanian Devil Programme, which manages and safeguards the species amid ongoing threats in the wild, most notably a contagious cancer known as Devil Facial Tumour Disease.

The new arrivals are being introduced to their new habitat gradually, with the Night Safari’s animal care team closely monitoring their adaptation and interactions.

According to the park, the three males will share one exhibit, while the females will occupy another. The two groups will rotate through the enclosures from time to time.

The Tasmanian devil, known for its stocky frame, black fur, and powerful jaws, is the world’s largest surviving carnivorous marsupial. Despite its name and fierce reputation, the creature is a shy scavenger that plays a key role in keeping ecosystems clean by feeding on carrion.

The Tasmanian Devil Trail also showcases other Australian natives such as kiwis, gliding mice, and bandicoots.

From August 8, the Night Safari will launch a new interactive zone where guests can get up close and personal with red-necked wallabies and even feed them.

