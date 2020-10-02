Founder Bak Kut Teh confirms closing one shop but opening new Chengdu outlet

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Back in July, one of the owners of the famous Founder Bak Kut restaurant shared the news that their business would most probably close their doors forever due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Second-generation owner, Mr Nigel Chua, had written in a Facebook post that their 42-year old business was on the brink of shutting down due to a lack of customers during the earlier circuit breaker measures.

It’s been almost three months since the company’s last post and unfortunately, one of the restaurant’s outlets is indeed shutting down.

Just yesterday, the co-owner made another Facebook announcement explaining that their Bugis outlet will be closing on October 1 (Thurs).

They explained, “Singapore food business is suffering, and we continue to struggle like many other local F&B businesses. This is a reality and continues to be so. We hope to stay united with Singapore as we overcome the pandemic and value all the support we get.”

Unfortunately, like many other food establishments that rely heavily on customers, the restaurant is unable to remain afloat despite their best efforts.

Yet even with Bugis outlet closure, the company also shared that they will be opening in Chengdu, China. According to the owners, this was a franchise agreement that took place back in 2019 before the Covid-19 crisis happened, and was only deferred due to the pandemic.

The statement goes on to say, “we do wish our brand can find success as it expands into China.”

Although the Bugis outlet will be closing down permanently, the restaurant still has three other outlets located in Jalan Sultan, Downtown East and Balestier Road.

See the Facebook post below.

/TISG