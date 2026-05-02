Former PAP MP warns against labelling people as ‘entitled’ or ‘puritanical’ on issue of halal food on SIA flights

SINGAPORE: After a social media user expressed a concern about whether the Muslim meals on Singapore Airlines flights are truly halal, the airline clarified the issue, and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) also addressed public concerns.

Former Sembawang Member of Parliament (MP) Amrin Amin has weighed in as well, saying that he understands the strong reactions the issue has drawn but added that there is no “perfect solution” to the matter.

Mr Amrin, a former member of the People’s Action Party (PAP), wrote in an April 30 (Thursday) Facebook post that “Faith, food, and travel are matters close to our hearts.”

He warned, however, against unfairly characterising those who voice concerns, writing, “I have read various views, and I feel it is not helpful to label people as ‘entitled’ or ‘puritanical’ simply because they ask for more assurance. For many, this comes from sincere religious conviction, not from a desire to make demands.”

The issue began after a poster on Threads, understood to be a Malaysian national, asked on April 20 if the Muslim meals on SIA are heated in the same ovens as those that contain pork. She explained that she asked the question because her flight on a Middle Eastern airline had been cancelled, and she was looking for options. She was told by commenters familiar with the process that halal meals are heated in different ovens when possible; otherwise, they are heated in the same ovens as non-halal meals.

Since then, SIA said that its Muslim meals are prepared without pork, lard, and alcohol, with ingredients sourced from halal-certified suppliers. It clarified, however, that the meals are not halal-certified, due to the serviceware used, and that the meals are reheated in the same ovens used for other meals.

MUIS, meanwhile, reiterated that the main issue is not with the food itself but is mainly in handling and reheating onboard, and emphasised that “not halal-certified” doesn’t automatically mean non-halal. Moreover, if they are uncertain, passengers should check beforehand or bring their own food.

On his part, Mr Amin further explained the challenges of an aeroplane’s “constrained environment,” writing that “there are limits to what can realistically be done mid-air,” and noted how SIA prepares kosher meals, which are prepared and sealed by certified kitchens before they are loaded onboard

“The assurance comes mainly from sourcing and packaging on the ground, rather than from having separate equipment in the air. It is one example of how airlines work within practical limits while trying to meet different needs,” he wrote, adding that meals may even be double-wrapped to ensure there would be no contamination while reheating. Otherwise, passengers may choose options such as cold meals that don’t need to be reheated.

As for cutlery, Mr Amin also said that travellers may bring their own, even disposable ones, for their use.

“These are small but practical ways to manage different needs within the same space,” he wrote, adding that this is an “ongoing conversation… one best had calmly and respectfully.”

“Different groups have their own dietary considerations, and shared catering environments are not always able to meet every standard fully. These are not easy lines to draw in a diverse society.

In the end, there is no perfect solution.

If the meal meets your comfort level, go ahead. If it does not, you can choose another option, bring your own food where possible, or simply give it a miss.

We can acknowledge good-faith efforts on both sides, and still make space for different comfort levels,” he added. /TISG

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