SINGAPORE: Former national runner Renuka Satianathan has passed away at the age of 37, according to tributes from friends and former students. She was cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Sunday (March 16).

Ms Satianathan’s passing was confirmed by a friend, para-athlete Md Shariff Abdullah, in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 13), stating that she had passed away the day before. He expressed deep sorrow and shock, saying he was unsure what had happened to her.

Another former national runner, Muhammad Shah Feroz, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, remembering Ms Satianathan as a “sweet,” “caring,” and “kind” individual whose energy was infectious. He described her as “bubbly and lively” and said there was “never a dull moment” in her presence.

He added, “I still can’t accept that I just sent you on your final journey. Gone too soon, but never forgotten. Rest well, my friend.”

Ms Satianathan was also a respected educator, having taught General Paper (GP) at Innova Junior College. A former student shared an emotional tribute, describing her as more than just a teacher. He recalled her as a “guiding force of intellect, warmth, and unwavering belief in her students”, highlighting her compassionate nature beneath a tough exterior.

He credited her with shaping the way her students thought, wrote, and engaged with the world, vowing to honour her memory through his life.

Born in November 1987, Ms Satianathan represented Singapore in the 2011 and 2015 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games. In the 2011 edition, she competed in the women’s 10,000m race and finished fifth. In the 2015 SEA Games, hosted by Singapore, she competed in the women’s 5000m event.

Between the two competitions, Satianathan pursued higher education, earning a master’s degree in applied linguistics from Australia. She then dedicated herself to teaching full-time at Innova Junior College.

Her passing has left a deep impact on those who knew her, with tributes highlighting not only her achievements but also her lasting influence as a mentor and friend.