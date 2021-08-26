Former Malaysian beauty queen refuses to wear mask to showcase her ‘sovereignty’

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — Samantha Katie James, former Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 has been making headlines for saying all the wrong things.

During the #BlackLivesMatter marches and movement in the US, she suffered backlash for telling African Americans to relax. Now, the beauty queen has taken to her Instagram to share how she refuses to wear a ‘diaper’ on her face to showcase her ‘sovereignty’.

When someone says that they are sovereign, they mean that they are someone who believes that they are above the laws of society, as reported by World of Buzz.

In the Instagram post, she showcased an image of herself (and her friend) with the caption, “Me and my princess doing our thing. Because we are cute like that surrounded by everyone with their face masks on. Spreading our light and sovereignty everywhere, tinkles of magic that they don’t even deserve to be honest.”

Samantha then continued to share that a man had apparently walked by her and took off his face mask.

“I saw a guy walk past me pull his mask off and crunch it in his hand! THAT’S MY MAN, love you whoever you were, that was HOT, a turn on!!”

Samantha went on to add that she will never wear a face ‘diaper’ unless under her own circumstances.

“Also, who the f**k cares about algorithms. That’s for basic b**hes, NPCs (non-player characters). More hot, free, sovereign pictures to come, be triggered b***hs. I will NEVER wear that f**king diaper on my face unless of course, I use it to be undercover around annoying people, if you see me out, come say hello, don’t be shy. You’ll only receive my light, I have nothing else to share but the light that I am,” she ended her post.

Samantha may believe what she wants, but breaking the law by refusing to wear a mask and not following SOPs could endanger others. Her line of thought may influence others to do the same, which is worrying. Some commenters even agree with what Samantha said about wearing masks. /TISG

