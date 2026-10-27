Former logistics manager allegedly submitted 128 fake invoices to defraud employer of S$2 million

Merzsam Singkee | October 27, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI-Generated for illustration purposes only

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man was charged in court on October 26, 2026, for allegedly defrauding his former employer of more than S$2 million over about six years by submitting fictitious invoices through a business registered in his wife’s name. It was done without her knowledge. The Police received a report on July 16, 2025, alleging that a former employee had committed fraud amounting to more than S$2 million.

Preliminary investigations found that the man abused his position as a logistics manager at the company to register a sole proprietorship under his wife’s name without her knowledge. He then allegedly submitted 128 fictitious invoices for logistics services that were never provided, causing the company an estimated loss of more than S$2 million. Investigations further revealed that he used the proceeds for personal investments and expenditure. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

He faces one count of unauthorised access to computer material under the Computer Misuse Act 1993, six counts of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code, across both the current and previous editions of the law, and six counts of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act, across both the current and previous editions.

Unauthorised access to computer material carries a fine of up to S$50,000, imprisonment of up to seven years, or both. Cheating carries imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine. Money laundering carries a fine of up to S$500,000, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

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The Police said they take a serious view of commercial fraud and financial crimes, and that those who abuse positions of trust to commit fraud and launder criminal proceeds will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law. Read also: WhatsApp account takeover scams hit 128 cases as fraudsters pose as friends and family