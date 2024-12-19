;
Home News

Former Citiraya CEO Ng Teck Lee remanded for third week without lawyer access in embezzlement case

ByJARA CARBALLO

December 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: A judge has ordered former Citiraya Industries CEO Ng Teck Lee to remain in custody for a third consecutive week without access to his lawyer. Ng, who has been in custody since his arrest in Malaysia on December 3, is under investigation for allegedly embezzling S$72 million (US$53 million).

150 offences, no counsel

According to Channel News Asia, Ng will remain remanded to assist with investigations into 150 offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Penal Code, and the Corruption, Drug Trafficking, and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

The prosecutor acknowledged that holding Ng without access to counsel for 21 days is unusual but emphasized the case’s exceptional circumstances.

Ng, 58, is accused of instructing Citiraya employees to export electronic scrap entrusted to the company rather than destroy it.

The investigation into the alleged massive embezzlement.has been complicated by the couple’s 19-year flight from the law.

Husband and wife team

Ng’s wife, Thor Chwee Hwa, 55, who was arrested with him, is also facing charges for allegedly aiding her husband in retaining the benefits of his criminal conduct.

See also  Najib in shock at having to enter defence on corruption charges

Prosecutor Shaun Lim argued that Thor posed a significant flight risk, citing her previous abscondment and the discovery of fake identity documents during her arrest.

He also pointed to Thor’s overseas assets, which are valued at approximately S$440,000. The court granted her remand without bail but allowed her access to legal counsel and family visits.

Meanwhile, Ng’s defence lawyer, Mr Aristotle Eng, objected to the extended remand without lawyer access, referencing a similar case where convicted money launderer Vang Shui Ming was granted access to legal counsel during his remand.

Unusual circumstances

Eng argued that the alleged offences in Ng’s case, amounting to S$72 million, were not as severe as other cases involving larger sums, and his client should be entitled to legal representation.

However, the prosecution countered that the scale of the alleged offences warranted exceptional caution, especially given that the investigation had been delayed by the couple’s long abscondment and medical issues Ng had experienced while in custody.

See also  Najib to face more charges in court related to 1MDB scandal; could be jailed for 20 years

Judge Brenda Tan agreed with the prosecution, emphasizing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation at this preliminary stage and granting the remand without access to counsel.

Ng’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 24, while Thor is set to return to court on February 7, 2025.

ByJARA CARBALLO

Related Post

Home News

New measures to strengthen enforcement of child access orders spark debate ahead of January 2 rollout

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

Singapore and Australia strengthen AI collaboration with new MOU

December 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NUS develops AI tool to help detect and diagnose brain diseases early

December 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Relationships

‘I just feel so tired,’ S’porean shares his father backed out of financially supporting his uni education

December 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

New measures to strengthen enforcement of child access orders spark debate ahead of January 2 rollout

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Technology

Digital banks in Singapore surge in revenue but sink deeper into losses as profit proves elusive

December 19, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Nearly half of Singapore employers plan to hire more people next year, with 45% expecting the highest numbers in sales and business development

December 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.