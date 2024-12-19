SINGAPORE: A judge has ordered former Citiraya Industries CEO Ng Teck Lee to remain in custody for a third consecutive week without access to his lawyer. Ng, who has been in custody since his arrest in Malaysia on December 3, is under investigation for allegedly embezzling S$72 million (US$53 million).

150 offences, no counsel

According to Channel News Asia, Ng will remain remanded to assist with investigations into 150 offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Penal Code, and the Corruption, Drug Trafficking, and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

The prosecutor acknowledged that holding Ng without access to counsel for 21 days is unusual but emphasized the case’s exceptional circumstances.

Ng, 58, is accused of instructing Citiraya employees to export electronic scrap entrusted to the company rather than destroy it.

The investigation into the alleged massive embezzlement.has been complicated by the couple’s 19-year flight from the law.

Husband and wife team

Ng’s wife, Thor Chwee Hwa, 55, who was arrested with him, is also facing charges for allegedly aiding her husband in retaining the benefits of his criminal conduct.

Prosecutor Shaun Lim argued that Thor posed a significant flight risk, citing her previous abscondment and the discovery of fake identity documents during her arrest.

He also pointed to Thor’s overseas assets, which are valued at approximately S$440,000. The court granted her remand without bail but allowed her access to legal counsel and family visits.

Meanwhile, Ng’s defence lawyer, Mr Aristotle Eng, objected to the extended remand without lawyer access, referencing a similar case where convicted money launderer Vang Shui Ming was granted access to legal counsel during his remand.

Unusual circumstances

Eng argued that the alleged offences in Ng’s case, amounting to S$72 million, were not as severe as other cases involving larger sums, and his client should be entitled to legal representation.

However, the prosecution countered that the scale of the alleged offences warranted exceptional caution, especially given that the investigation had been delayed by the couple’s long abscondment and medical issues Ng had experienced while in custody.

Judge Brenda Tan agreed with the prosecution, emphasizing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation at this preliminary stage and granting the remand without access to counsel.

Ng’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 24, while Thor is set to return to court on February 7, 2025.