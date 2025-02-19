JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian city Johor Bahru, next door to Singapore, has long been a convenient shopping destination for residents of the city-state, as they are spoilt for choice there and prices are substantially lower due to the strength of the Singapore dollar.

However, some Singaporeans appear to have taken their shopping game to the next level by forsaking backpacks and traditional shopping bags for full-sized wheeled luggage, according to a report in The New Straits Times on Tuesday (Feb 18).

Singaporeans have turned “shopping into a full-fledged travel experience,” the piece reads.

If you buy numerous items, after all, some of which may be quite bulky, a suitcase is definitely easier to cart around than armfuls of shopping bags.

The NST piece says that Singapore shoppers are now coming with carry-ons and oversized suitcases, and a clear winner in this new trend is luggage manufacturers, of course. The report says that suitcases are now being marketed to shoppers as the ultimate “shopping companion” and that they actually help shoppers make a style statement.

“With bold prints and trendy colours, rolling suitcases are fast becoming an essential shopping accessory,” the piece says.

However, the report says some in Malaysia are unhappy with this new trend since bulky suitcases mean less space for other shoppers. They can also mean blocked pathways at escalators, which some find inconvenient.

Others, however, welcome the trend, as more space for purchases means more revenue for shops and merchants.

Shoppers from Singapore who spoke to NST sounded delighted with their new luggage for shopping in Johor Bahru. The piece quotes a woman as noting with relief that she no longer has to deal with torn bags or heavy purchases.

She also said that if necessary, she could take a quick nap on her luggage.

Another said that they used to feel “like a hunchback” when they left the city to head for home, while a third said that the trend allows them to have a “stress-free” shopping experience, as their suitcase can contain “everything from clothes to snacks”.

Commenters on the piece appear to have no problem with the trend, with someone calling it “smart and efficient”. Others said that shoppers in Japan and Indonesia do the same and that Singaporeans are not the only ones to use suitcases for shopping.

Some pointed out that there have been Singaporeans who have been doing this for years. /TISG

