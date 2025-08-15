Foreigner flustered by a commuter resting bare feet on bus seat, asks how locals deal this type of behaviour

SINGAPORE: A foreigner living in Singapore was left flustered after spotting a fellow commuter on a public bus resting both of his bare feet on the seat in front of him.

Posting a photo of the scene on the subreddit r/SMRTrabak on Tuesday (Aug 12), the foreigner wrote that they were unsure how to react in the moment.

“As an angmoh, what do I even do in these situations?” they said. “Spreading the dogs out is just disgusting, but not as obnoxious as TikToks or video calls on speakers. I’ve never seen a local confront this type of behaviour, so what can I do about it?”

The post quickly drew a flood of responses, with some netizens saying they’ve seen this kind of thing so many times that it barely even surprises them anymore.

A few also admitted they don’t even bother speaking up these days, because they feel like it would just be a waste of time and effort.

“As a Singaporean, I don’t even know what I’ll do. I mean, I’m annoyed. If I confront him, I know what’s gonna happen. Do I wanna inconvenience myself with this crap? Maybe no,” one comment read.

You can’t do anything about it unless you are a big guy. It’s already in their mindset that, ‘I am old, I can do whatever I want,’” another said.

“People like this are just looking for reasons to crash out on you in public. Best to avoid for the sake of your own mental health,” a third wrote.

“The best you can do is ask them not to put their legs up, but if they still don’t do it, just don’t mind them,” a fourth added. “That’s the most of what I, as a Singaporean, would do. We don’t confront these people because it’s useless to do it.”

