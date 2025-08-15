// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 15, 2025
27.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo from r/SMRTRabak/bucklajeanne
In the Hood
2 min.Read

Foreigner flustered by a commuter resting bare feet on bus seat, asks how locals deal this type of behaviour

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A foreigner living in Singapore was left flustered after spotting a fellow commuter on a public bus resting both of his bare feet on the seat in front of him.

Posting a photo of the scene on the subreddit r/SMRTrabak on Tuesday (Aug 12), the foreigner wrote that they were unsure how to react in the moment.

“As an angmoh, what do I even do in these situations?” they said. “Spreading the dogs out is just disgusting, but not as obnoxious as TikToks or video calls on speakers. I’ve never seen a local confront this type of behaviour, so what can I do about it?”

“Best to avoid for the sake of your own mental health.”

The post quickly drew a flood of responses, with some netizens saying they’ve seen this kind of thing so many times that it barely even surprises them anymore.

A few also admitted they don’t even bother speaking up these days, because they feel like it would just be a waste of time and effort.

See also  Man caught hanging non-foldable bicycle on MRT rails

“As a Singaporean, I don’t even know what I’ll do. I mean, I’m annoyed. If I confront him, I know what’s gonna happen. Do I wanna inconvenience myself with this crap? Maybe no,” one comment read.

You can’t do anything about it unless you are a big guy. It’s already in their mindset that, ‘I am old, I can do whatever I want,’” another said.

“People like this are just looking for reasons to crash out on you in public. Best to avoid for the sake of your own mental health,” a third wrote.

“The best you can do is ask them not to put their legs up, but if they still don’t do it, just don’t mind them,” a fourth added. “That’s the most of what I, as a Singaporean, would do. We don’t confront these people because it’s useless to do it.”

In other news, an employer took to social media to share that her domestic helper had been taking selfies, making CapCut videos, and using social media while caring for her three-year-old toddler.

See also  ‘I was really uncomfortable’: Singapore commuter says 'weird guy' kept leaning into her space on MRT

In her post in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group, the employer explained that her mother accidentally discovered this when she came across the helper’s Facebook story.

“My mom shared the story with me, and honestly, I’m very upset and concerned. My child, who is an active 3-year-old toddler, was still awake at that time and under her care,” she wrote.

Read more: Employer catches maid taking selfies and using social media during childcare duties

Hot this week

Law

Harpreet Singh, Eugene Thuraisingam in attendance as former SDP candidate Ariffin Sha is called to SG Bar

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) candidate and Wake...
WP

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Harpreet Singh, Eugene Thuraisingam in attendance as former SDP candidate Ariffin Sha is called to SG Bar

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) candidate and Wake...

5 months, 10 weeks jail for 34 yo woman who faked documents to withdraw from CPF account

SINGAPORE: A woman who handed in documents with a...

When your stomach crosses the Causeway: Malaysian accidentally orders GrabFood in Singapore

MALAYSIA: We’ve all made silly mistakes when ordering food...

‘Don’t embarrass yourselves’: Singapore car caught (again) pumping subsidised RON95 in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU: Another Singapore-registered vehicle has been caught red-handed...

Business

Singapore Politics

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

© The Independent Singapore