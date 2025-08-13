Employer catches maid taking selfies and using social media during childcare duties

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to share that her domestic helper had been taking selfies, making CapCut videos, and using social media while caring for her three-year-old toddler.

In her post in the ‘Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic helper’ Facebook group, the employer explained that her mother accidentally discovered this when she came across the helper’s Facebook story.

“My mom shared the story with me, and honestly, I’m very upset and concerned. My child, who is an active 3-year-old toddler, was still awake at that time and under her care,” she wrote.

“What’s frustrating is that she already has plenty of free time for personal use — so why choose to be on social media and take selfies during the exact time she’s supposed to be caring for a child?”

The employer further shared that her helper is rarely assigned nighttime duties with their child (only expected to assist) as they are very “hands-on.”

Unfortunately, on that particular night, the couple had to work late, so they left their child in the helper’s care.

They didn’t expect, however, that the helper would do this. The employer said that when she and her husband hired her, they made it clear that their “child’s care should always be the top priority.”

Seeking advice from the community, she wrote, “How should I approach her about this incident? If I directly mention the Facebook post, I worry she might block us or make her account private, and we’ll lose visibility altogether. I honestly feel stuck. Her loan period has ended, and I don’t have extra budget to bring in a new helper at the moment.”

“I’m also seriously considering installing CCTV in the bedrooms now — strictly for child safety. The camera won’t be aimed at her resting area, and I don’t intend to monitor her sleep, but do I need to inform her in advance? Appreciate any advice, thank you,” she added.

“Remind her of her duties and responsibilities.”

In the comments section, one netizen said, “Usually, if helpers don’t listen, I will let them go. However, I will still upfront tell her again, ‘Do not use your phone when handling my child.’ I am pretty sure your child is still safe in the room, just that she is not focusing on your child. Probably they watch the phone together.”

Another said, “Aya! How long is the video posted? Is it the whole hour that she was taking care of your child? Maybe only a few minutes, mah… does it mean she is not taking care of your child already?! You’re just stressing yourself over simple things.”

A third wrote, “Madam, you don’t need to bring your problem to social media. You and your helper can solve it. Talk to her and tell her that you are very upset and remind her of her duties and responsibilities. Give her another chance, and if she continues this kind of behavior, then you can take action.”

A fourth added, “I will just install CCTV for the sake of your child’s safety. No matter what, when it comes to children, the employer must be firm.”

Installing CCTVs

According to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) website, employers may install CCTV cameras inside their homes, provided they inform their domestic helpers about the cameras and clearly specify their locations.

MOM also requires that cameras not be installed in areas that could compromise the helper’s privacy or modesty, such as sleeping quarters, changing rooms, and bathrooms.

Read also: ‘I know I can’t overstep but…’ — Woman anxious after BF’s parents ask for large sum of money while he’s still studying