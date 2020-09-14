Foreign worker seated precariously at the back of an open lorry cause for concern

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A photo of a foreign worker resting on top off supplies at the back of an open lorry is circulating on social media, garnering respect and concern from netizens for their hard work.

Facebook page All Singapore Stuff shared a photo on Thursday (Sept 10) of what appeared to be a blue-collar foreign worker resting atop items in sacks at the back of an open lorry. “Pls lah, he deserves better than this. How is this safe?” read the caption.

Members from the online community began commenting on the photo, extending their respect for foreign workers who work tirelessly for Singapore. Facebook user Ruvy Ruv who works in the renovation industry, said, “demolition and disposal teams like this man in the picture is all about hard labour. It’s extremely tiring.”

The topic of foreign workers versus foreign talents once again entered the conversation. “Foreign workers – we need to treat them better and regard them as one of us,” commented Facebook user Calvin Msc. He hinted that the same could not be extended to foreign “trash,” which is a derogatory term netizens use to describe “foreign talents” or PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians). Another netizen differentiated the two and noted Singapore needed more foreign workers.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Lh Sim went into great detail how posting the photo could pose risks for the lorry driver or foreign worker napping at the back. Although the image shared by the Facebook page had the plate number blocked, other sources might make the individuals traceable by authorities. “The outcome will be fines, deduct points, penalty to the boss, driver and the worker. What if the driver is also another foreign worker?” asked the netizen.

“Covid-19 new transport regulations state that the front cabin cannot have more than two passengers,” noted Facebook user Chai Wen Jie. The driver would be left with the options of making two trips, hence consume more petrol or “ask the worker to sit at the back and save money during this time of recession.”

