Foreign worker on S$2.4k pay says he was left out of bonus while colleagues received one

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old foreign worker says he felt unfairly treated after discovering that he is the only person in his department who does not receive an annual bonus.

In a post on the r/singaporejobs subreddit on Wednesday (Jan 7), the worker shared that he has been with the company for more than a year and only recently became aware of this arrangement. According to him, the issue was never raised during his interview or at any point after he joined, leaving him blindsided by the discovery.

“They never explained this to me during the interview, and I complained about it to my manager. He is a good guy, but he knows nothing about it,” the worker said. “[He just] told me to go ask HR about it.”

Following a discussion with HR, the worker said he was told that the company offers two types of employment contracts. Under one contract, employees receive an annual bonus but take home a lower monthly salary. Under the other, employees receive a higher monthly salary but do not qualify for a bonus.

The worker said he was puzzled by this explanation, as his current salary of S$2,400 was already low. “My salary is like crap, and I was the one who did some of the most important projects,” he said, adding that he had also been helpful to his colleagues.

Although HR advised him to raise the matter with the head of department, the worker said he doubts anything would come of it, as the HOD only “cares about the people who will praise him.”

“I like working here (good environment, good work partners, and there are a lot of interesting things to learn), but what would you guys do, or what should I do?” he wrote. “There are also times when I think, ‘Forget this, I’m out.’ Low pay and no bonus. Why should I still be contributing to this company?”

“Ask for the exact salary you want.”

The post attracted a range of responses from other Reddit users. One Singaporean advised: “If you feel like you’re not being fully compensated for your effort, leave.”

Another suggested that the company is unlikely to offer any adjustments, writing: “I don’t think your company will be willing to top up any difference, as they are most likely thinking of hiring foreigners to save on CPF, and by hiring you they save even more.”

A third user recommended considering other opportunities: “2.4k for a full-time job is quite low and I guess you are just barely getting by with that pay. Time for you to upskill, look for a better job, or pivot to another industry. There are plenty of jobs available at that salary range for entry-level roles.”

Meanwhile, a fourth suggested: “I heard from someone that you should get comfortable with going for interviews every six months even if you don’t intend to switch jobs. If you’re as good as you said and have contributed a lot, then just ask for the exact salary you want, and at the same time go for other job interviews.”

