Foreign tourists targeted in sleight-of-hand scam spree across Pattaya

PATTAYA: A series of smooth-talking scammers left a Chinese tourist and a Russian couple short of thousands of baht on Monday, Nov 17, in Pattaya — and police suspect the same group of foreign con artists may be behind all the incidents.

All three shaken tourists filed complaints within hours at Mueang Pattaya Police Station, each describing similarly brazen encounters with suspects believed to be foreign nationals.

The first victim, 34-year-old Wen Zhao from China, had just stepped outside the Akara Hotel Pattaya after midnight when a man approached him with an oddly specific request: He wanted to look at Chinese banknotes. Thinking it was harmless, Wen took out both Chinese and Thai cash from his bag. The stranger examined the bills, returned them politely, and walked off. Only a short time later did Wen realise 11,000 baht (S$442.50) had quietly disappeared — and he still isn’t sure how the money vanished.

By daylight, police received another report — this time from 42-year-old Russian tourist Aleksandr Kaminski and his wife. The couple said they were enjoying a relaxed afternoon at an outlet mall on Thep Prasit Road when a friendly foreign couple approached them, making small talk before casually asking to see their wallets. Kaminski agreed, thinking nothing of it. The pair took a quick look, handed it back, and left. Minutes later, he discovered 41,900 rubles — roughly 16,800 baht — missing.

Police are now combing through CCTV footage from both areas, but so far, there have been no public updates.

These cases add to a worrying pattern. Just days earlier, on Nov 12, a German tourist was fooled by a man believed to be from the Middle East who claimed to sell “hair-growth products.” The tourist agreed to pay 4,000 baht, only to later find his credit card had been charged 4,000 euros — a staggering 140,000 baht.

Authorities say this type of scam has become increasingly common in Pattaya. In some cases, suspects were even arrested but later released, with reports suggesting they returned to the same neighbourhoods to continue preying on tourists.

Police are urging visitors to stay alert — especially when strangers ask to see cash, wallets, or anything they can get their hands on.