// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 22, 2026
26 C
Singapore
type here...
CHAGEE Waterway Point, which opened July 2025
Photo: Google Maps
BusinessSingapore News
2 min.Read

Foreign-owned retailers likely to continue entering the Singapore market, analysts say

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Foreign-owned retailers are likely to continue entering the Singapore market, analysts said, after official figures on the origin of retail businesses in the city-state sparked concerns from netizens that the smaller number of foreign-owned entities, especially from China, could be big brands with multiple outlets, jostling local businesses. 

Although other commenters online warned that high footfall from popular foreign chains like Chagee, Luckin Coffee, or Scarlett supermarket could give the impression that they’re edging out local operators.

Singapore Management University (SMU) associate business professor Chen Liang told South China Morning Post’s (SCMP’s) This Week in Asia that he expects the growth of mainland Chinese food and beverage outlets in Singapore to continue.

Analysts said that more foreign competition can encourage local businesses to improve their services, efficiency and value for consumers, however, the downside is it may also raise rents and put pressure on small local businesses with lower margins.

See also  Tokyo, Bangkok, and Seoul lead the Asia Pacific retail revolution with unmatched innovation, according to CBRE Index

This pressure is already being felt by hawkers and coffeeshop owners in the city-state struggling with “paper thin” margins due to rental hikes and rising cost of living. Some even urged their fellow Singaporeans to “do more” to support local businesses amid a wave of closures in the food and beverage industry.

Another business professor from the University of Michigan added that the presence of big brands who are able to tolerate losses better may discourage entrepreneurship altogether, as retail is the most common entry to starting a business.

The discussion came after Singapore Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, in a parliamentary response to People’s Action Party MP Valerie Lee on the statistics of the origin of retail shops operating in Singapore, shared that as of Jan 8, Singapore residents, comprising both Singapore citizens and permanent residents, owned 89.7 per cent, or 40,931, of registered retail businesses, while Chinese nationals owned 3 per cent, or 1,390 businesses.

See also  ‘Is the SG job market so bad?’: SG worker’s plan to resign falters after learning ‘failsafe jobs’ like retail are no longer readily available

This was followed by Malaysians and Indians at about 0.9 per cent each. The remaining proportion were owned by other foreign business entities including those from Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, United States, and the Republic of Korea.

Business ownership was based on shareholders who collectively hold more than 50 per cent of shares, or nationality for individual owners. For corporate shareholders, ownership was determined by place of incorporation.

Mr Chen said the number of business entities alone cannot explain the scale and presence of these businesses. He noted that monitoring prices and inflation in sectors where foreign chains have expanded would provide a clearer picture of whether competition is tightening. /TISG

Read also: HDB coffee shops can now opt out of budget meal initiative

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

She walked away from a S$6k salary to protect her mental health—and it backfired

SINGAPORE: Can quitting a toxic job really buy you...

Netizens speculate high rent behind closure of 78-year-old Nasi Padang stall Warong Nasi Pariaman

SINGAPORE: Netizens mourning the closure of the 78-year-old Nasi...

Singapore job postings expected to continue downward trend in the near term: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore are expected to remain...

32 y/o Singaporean woman earning S$4k a month says she’s ‘tired, burnt out, and wants to quit’

SINGAPORE: After nine years in the workforce, one 32-year-old...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

© The Independent Singapore

// //