Forced to socialize? Employee warned by HR for refusing team lunches

KUALA LUMPUR: In several office workplaces, lunch isn’t just about food, meals, or eating. It’s that place where chitchat and pleasantries take place, friendships are formed, and teams become bonded even without a meeting agenda at the table.

However, what if skipping that everyday ritual isn’t just perceived as a personal choice but considered as a workplace misbehaviour?

That stinging query came into focus after an office staff member in Malaysia shared that he got an official notice from HR, not because he missed deadlines or had broken a company rule. It was because he opted not to have lunch with his teammates.

The story, posted anonymously on the social media platform XiaoHongShu (XHS), quickly drew attention for how something so routine could spiral into a serious workplace issue. The employee explained that he often brought food from home to save money—a habit that had never caused problems in his previous job, but after joining a new company, that same habit suddenly became an issue.

“When I joined the new company, this habit was immediately seen as something negative,” he wrote. “HR sent me a warning letter just because I didn’t join the team for lunch.”

According to him, HR claimed he had been reminded multiple times and that repeatedly eating alone was damaging team morale. In the warning letter, his choice was described as a “negative action” that affected the team’s emotional well-being.

He was baffled. To him, work was about doing his job well—not proving team spirit over a lunch table. Lunch, he felt, was his own time, a small but important boundary he wanted to keep.

“I was honestly shocked,” he wrote. “Do they really think not eating together harms work relationships? This is so strange.”

Office culture vs. personal boundaries

The story went viral, and reactions from netizens rolled down. Some thought it was funny, while others disapproved of what they thought HR had gone beyond its role. One popular joke made a pointed suggestion: If lunch together is mandatory, then maybe the company should pay for it.

“If HR insists, just bill them for lunch,” one commenter quipped. “This is the strangest rule I’ve ever heard.”

Others took a more serious angle, advising the employee to ask for written proof. If eating together is truly a requirement, they argued, it should be clearly stated in employment contracts or company policies.

“If a warning letter is issued, HR should be able to show exactly where this rule is written,” one netizen said.

The story triggered a broader discussion about workplace values and personal limitations.

Where does inspiring collaboration end and controlling behaviour begin?

And does forcing people to socialise really build connection—or does it quietly create resentment instead?

For many, this wasn’t just a story about lunch. It was about autonomy, respect, and how easily “company culture” can cross the line when personal choices are no longer treated as personal.