For sale on Carousell: S$150 Grocery Vouchers going for about S$140

Singapore — Some people have taken to selling online — at a discount — the Grocery Vouchers they have received recently from the Government.

On the Carousell online marketplace, S$150 worth of vouchers are on average being sold at S$140.

It seems that most of the people who have seen the offers online would have preferred cash vouchers to Grocery Vouchers.

All Singaporeans aged 21 years and above, who live in 1-room and 2-room HDB flats and do not own more than one property, will receive S$300 in Grocery Vouchers in 2020 (S$150 worth in October and S$150 worth in December), and S$100 in Grocery Vouchers in 2021.

The Grocery Vouchers can be used at participating supermarkets. FairPrice, Giant, Prime Supermarket and Sheng Siong Supermarket accept these vouchers.

The vouchers, which Singaporeans began receiving early this month, could be seen being sold online within days.

On Carousell listings, one person was selling S$140 in vouchers for S$135.

One wrote: “FIXED PRICE. Cash deal only, no trades.”

In the item description, another seller wrote: “No nego or no trade as I need of cash ya.”

When the Carousell listings were posted online, those who saw them were sympathetic towards the sellers.

