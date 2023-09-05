Food stall says “I think you never brush teeth LOL… Then don’t buy lor” to customers who give bad reviews on them

SINGAPORE: A food stall’s witty response to customer reviews will leave you laughing. As customers leave a not-so-great review, this stall’s reply was pure humour!

The food stall, named “Muslim Food Stall,” located at Marsiling Lane Food Centre has been open for at least six years, according to its Facebook page. The stall has a great review on Grabfood with 4.6 stars and yet received quite a few complaints. Some people said the food was not properly seasoned, some said too salty, some said the food was overcooked, and some said the food’s actually already bad.

A comment from TW L. said, “curry chicken meat is overcooked. fried chicken wing is tasty but meat hard and dry. Nasi lemak rice nice and fluffy.”

The restaurant responded with: “I think you need to visit dental as I think your teeth maybe like ahkong teeth. Aiya you don’t be lazy go out and buy or cook yourself lololol”

Another very funny conversation started from Suryati W’s review saying, “Mee goreng VERY BLEN NOT APPETISING AND TASTEFUL. no WOW factor taste! please try to cook tasteful food. thank you”.

The restaurant responded: “I have sell 20pc today and in stall 25pc but no complain. I think you never brush teeth LOL“.

Another customer review from Zarina said: “The urap was spoilt. had to discard a portion of the nasi ambeng as there was a rancid taste. so disappointed with the order this time.”

The restaurant responded shortly yet equally impactful saying, “you sure? so far no one complain. Then don’t buy lor”.

Shuhada R. said: “everything was very, very salty. had to add water to make it edible. the lontong tasted like it was going to go bad real soon, has that sour-spoiled taste. portion for laksa is huge but again, extremely salty.”

The restaurant answered: “Lontong from 5am cook till 4pm under fire stove. takpelah nak barang free cakap aje (Never mind, you want free things just say)”.

The stall, known for its Malaysian dishes like nasi lemak and mee goreng is also known for nasi jenganan and (dry lontong) lontong kering. Nasi jenganan is rice with some blanched vegetables in peanut sauce.

Ahmad Syah shared his experience in contrast to the reviews shared earlier, saying the food was of quality, but the twist was that the price ‘differ from time to time.’

Most of the comments were summed up by one comment from Derrick Woon: “If the stall cannot accept the suggestion, then just close down the stall.”

Although the comments from the food stall were not received with humour by the majority, well, let’s just say, it still got the attention of many.

