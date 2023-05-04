Food delivery rider who stole colleague’s motorcycle gets 5 months jail

SINGAPORE: A young food delivery rider, who stole his colleague’s motorcycle from where it was parked outside a pizzeria, was found guilty of theft and sentenced to five months in prison today (3 May).

The incident occurred in February this year at a pizzeria on Yishun Ring Road. The court heard that 21-year-old Muhammad Irfan took the opportunity to steal the motorcycle when the rider left it parked outside the store without taking his keys.

Irfan, who does not possess a driver’s license, then took his girlfriend for a joyride around Woodlands and had supper. They continued to ride until 4 or 5 in the morning and then used the motorcycle again in the afternoon.

Two days after the theft, he was arrested by the police.

Irfan pleaded guilty in court to stealing a motorcycle and driving it without a license. In addition to sentencing Irfan to five months in jail, the judge also prohibited him from holding or obtaining a driver’s license for one year after serving his sentence.

