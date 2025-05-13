Food delivery rider caught staging an accident with customer’s food order

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A Singapore resident was surprised when reviewing her home’s CCTV footage. She witnessed what appeared to be a food delivery rider staging an accident outside her flat, possibly to avoid completing the delivery.

The footage, later shared on TikTok by user @bananagiant, shows a man arriving at her ground-floor flat with a food order. Rather than completing the delivery, the rider is seen carefully placing the food bag on the ground before gently lowering his bicycle over it.

“Why did the deliveryman stop in front of my house?” the resident asked in the video, zooming in on the scene. “What is going on?”

Things took an even stranger turn as the man took out his phone and appeared to photograph the scene, possibly to document what looked like an accident. “Oops, he got into an accident,” the TikToker quipped.

Moments later, the rider retrieved an item from the food bag and tossed it onto the ground, splattering what looked like sauce or gravy onto the floor. He then picked up his bicycle, put the food bag into his delivery carrier, and cycled away.

The TikToker joked, mimicking a possible company response: “We’re sorry—your rider was involved in an incident, and your order was unfortunately spilled during delivery. Our team is looking into it and will update you shortly.”

She later added, “Yay I got free food!”—hinting that the man might have intended to falsely claim the order was undeliverable and keep it for himself.

Not all viewers were amused. “Did he fake an accident just to get free food home?” one commenter asked. Another noted, “Poor cleaner has to clear the mess.”

Responding to that, the resident clarified: “Nahhh my husband had to clear it because it’s the ground floor, prone to pests.”

It remains unclear which delivery platform the rider was working for. The video has since gone viral, with netizens calling on the delivery company to look into the incident. Some have also called for better checks and accountability measures to prevent similar cases of misuse.