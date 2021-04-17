Foo Fighters, J.Lo and Selena Gomez to hold vaccine concert for poor countries

- Advertisement -

Pop stars Jennifer Lopez and H.E.R. will be performing in a worldwide streaming and broadcast special on May 8 to raise money for Covid-19 vaccines.

This concert comes after last year’s One World – Together at Home fundraiser in which locked-down stars including Lady Gaga performed from their homes.

According to organiser Global Citizen, which is an international advocacy group, VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be hosted by singer Selena Gomez and will also feature Foo Fighters and Eddie Vedder.

- Advertisement -

“This is really an opportunity to call on world leaders to make sure that the 27 million heroic healthcare workers around the world that don’t yet have access to a vaccine can get access over the coming months,” Global Citizen chief executive Hugh Evans told Reuters.

The event will also campaign for fair and equal access to vaccines for all, reported The Star.

“The reality is that right now many of the wealthiest nations are starting to stockpile vaccines,” said Evans, adding the broadcast would urge nations to donate excess doses and give financial support to the COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).

COVAX aims to secure two billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.

“The great news is there have already been many nations around the world that are starting to donate doses,” Evans said. “Australia, for example, donated a million doses to Papua New Guinea.

“There’s really great momentum that is building,” he added.

Born on July 22, 1992, Selena Marie Gomez is an American singer, actress, and producer. Born and raised in Texas, Gomez began her career by appearing on the children’s television series Barney & Friends (2002–2004). In her teens, she rose to prominence for her role as Alex Russo in the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly Place (2007–2012)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg