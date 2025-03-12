Flying cars could soon hit the sky as Chinese electric vehicle company XPeng announced plans to start mass production of its AI-integrated ‘Land Aircraft Carrier’ (LAC) by 2026, as reported by Channel News Asia.

XPeng’s chairman and CEO, He Xiaopeng, shared the company’s vision during the Two Sessions meetings in Beijing.

He said, “We are integrating vehicle control with AI to develop a new flight control system into such flying cars – making it safer and more user-friendly.”

XPeng described its Aeroht ‘Land Aircraft Carrier’ (LAC) flying car as a key highlight in a statement last November, saying it marks a new step in China’s aviation scene and reflects the country’s take on developing the global low-altitude economy.

The company described the LAC as the only car capable of storing a two-seat passenger drone in its trunk. Made from lightweight carbon fibre, the drone offers wide cockpit views for better visibility during flight.

Drivers can park the six-wheeler at a take-off point, detach the drone, and board it to continue their journey by air, reducing travel time and improving access to remote areas.

The LAC had its first public flight at the 2024 China Airshow in Zhuhai last November, then made its international debut in January at the CES electronics show in Las Vegas.

Apart from flying cars, Mr He shared plans for major investments in humanoid robots, which could reach up to RMB100 billion (S$18.33 billion).

He said XPeng has been in the humanoid robot industry for five years and may continue for another 20 years, with plans to invest an additional RMB50 billion to RMB100 billion. Xpeng introduced its Iron humanoid robot last November as a competitor to Tesla’s Tesla Bot.

XPeng is building a manufacturing base for its LAC flying cars, with plans to produce up to 10,000 units annually. The facility is set to be completed in the third quarter of 2025, with deliveries expected in 2026.

News of the flying cars has gained attention on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu. Many are impressed by the idea, though some compare the vehicle’s “block-like design” to Tesla’s Cybertruck.

A user named Xing Xing shared a photo of herself in a drone, saying that if she could afford one, she’d never have to worry about being late for work due to traffic jams. /TISG

