‘Flower pots in HDB flats allowed?’ — Resident asks because he feels ‘it’s unsafe though’

SINGAPORE: If you’ve ever walked under an HDB block and felt a sudden jolt of existential dread looking up at a precariously placed flower pot, you’re not alone.

A concerned Singaporean resident took to Reddit’s r/SgRabak to ask the seemingly innocent question: “Flower pots in HDB flats allowed? It’s unsafe though…” And with that, he unearthed a flood of fear, frustration, and floriculture-related fury from fellow Singaporeans.

‘Waiting to paralyse and kill people!’

The reaction was swift and loud, with locals unanimously agreeing—this wasn’t just a case of bad feng shui. It was a disaster waiting to happen.

“Please report it to the town council or police,” one commenter urged. “It just takes a strong breeze or another Sumatran squall to blow all that down easily and possibly kill someone.”

Others echoed the urgency:

“Report to the town council. This is dangerous!”

“No, this is not allowed. You need to report to the Town Council / HDB immediately.”

“This is very dangerous, waiting to paralyse and kill people!”

Another wrote with visual flair: “Crazy! Just waiting for a strong wind to blow one or more of those pots off and kill someone walking downstairs.” One simply called it “absolutely egregious!”

“Final Destination: SG”

The most chilling comment was “Final Destination: SG.” A dark but striking reference to the cult horror movie series where freak accidents turn deadly—except this one involves a flying cactus terracotta pot instead of a rogue steel beam.

So, are flower pots allowed in HDB flats? Yes… and no

According to HDB guidelines, flower pots are technically allowed—but only if placed safely within the confines of your home. That means on window sills or ledges with proper and secure brackets. Placing them on the outer ledge of a flat, especially an unsecured one, is a clear violation. Not only does it put lives at risk, but it can also lead to fines or enforcement action.

Falling objects, even small ones like pots or clothes pegs, can—and have—led to serious injuries or worse.

So, as one commenter advised: “Call the town council directly. In my experience, they will come immediately. Don’t wait for another death to happen before we start regretting not preventing it sooner.”

Don’t let your greenery become their grim reaper

Love thy neighbour, but don’t let your greenery become their grim reaper. If your plants need fresh air, make sure they’re potted with care—and securely fastened inside.

Because the only thing more tragic than dying from a flower pot is… knowing it was preventable.

If you see unsafe flower pots or any falling hazards, report immediately to your local Town Council or call HDB at 1800-225-5432.

