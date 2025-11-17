Flocks of chicken and birds disrupt residents who can’t keep the noise out even with windows closed

SINGAPORE: Some residents have complained that dozens of chickens and birds are causing disturbances, making it difficult for them to sleep at night.

A 52-year-old resident living on Gloucester Road reported to Shin Min Daily News that, over the past few years, a number of chickens and birds have been appearing in her area.

“I’ve lived here for over 20 years, and the number of chickens has only started to increase in recent years. Besides chickens, there are also mynas and pigeons,” she said.

She added that she could hear the roosters crowing as early as three or four in the morning, which affects her rest. She noted that closing the windows cannot block out the noise. “Even though my windows are sealed, I can still hear the noise, which is especially jarring in the quiet night.”

In addition to the noise problem, the resident complained that there were bird droppings everywhere and that the air was filled with an unpleasant odour. With this concern, she hopes that the authorities can strike a balance between protecting animals and ensuring residents enjoy a quiet and clean living environment.

Another resident, a 66-year-old, said in an interview that there has been an increase in the number of birds over the past three or four years, and he does not know why. Based on his experience, the birds start making noise at around eight in the morning, with less noise in the evening.

If there are bird problems in Singapore, people can report them to the authorities using the OneService app or by contacting the National Environment Agency (NEA).

