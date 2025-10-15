Taxi driver gives bread to birds, residents complain that it causes overpopulation and is ‘very troublesome’

SINGAPORE: A taxi driver was seen feeding birds by scattering bread in a nearby HDB block. It may seem like an act of kindness, but the man still faces criticism from residents who complain that it causes an overpopulation of the birds and is “very troublesome” to many.

The incident happened in Lorong Lew Lian. A concerned woman said she discovered that a taxi driver had been scattering large amounts of bread on the roadside at the traffic circle near the HDB block early in the morning every other day for more than a year now. She stated that the taxi driver would pass by the traffic circle, slow down, spread out the bread, and drive away.

Due to this, she said, the pigeons developed a habit of gathering and waiting for the man early in the morning. The woman added that other people also dropped food from their buildings to feed the birds, causing more of them to gather.

“I’ve seen dozens of birds appear at once, causing a serious bird infestation. Because of the excessive bird droppings, I now have to be very careful when drying clothes. Otherwise, if they get bird droppings on them, I have to wash them again, which is very troublesome.”

When a reporter from Lianhe Zaobao visited the block, he found that there was a sign prohibiting people from feeding pigeons on the grass below the block, and there were many pigeons lingering nearby. Moreover, interviewed residents admitted that they had seen the taxi driver feeding the birds, but they were not sure if he was a resident there.

“Now, if the doors and windows are not closed tightly, the pigeons will fly in at any time to look for food. There are also often bird droppings downstairs of the HDB block,” a man expressed.

In Singapore, feeding pigeons is not allowed and can result in fines of up to S$10,000 under the Wildlife Act. Furthermore, the National Parks Board (NParks) keeps track of reports about illegal pigeon feeding. The authorities use cameras and have people watching known feeding spots and will take the appropriate action against the offenders.

People are not allowed to leave food on their windowsills or throw food out of their windows. If the National Environment Agency (NEA) proves that a case of littering is related to bird feeding, then there will be a fine of up to S$2,000.

Additionally, NParks and NEA collaborate with agencies and town councils to manage pigeon numbers by reducing food availability and keeping their places clean. They would also run campaigns to remind everyone that bird feeding is not allowed.