Flight attendant touched by Andy Lau’s devotion to his wife

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It is no surprise Heavenly King Andy Lau is loved by many. He is attractive, humble and maintains a good image. Despite being so popular, Lau maintains his privacy and more so when it comes to his love life. A former Hong Kong flight attendant revealed that she had once witnessed Lau’s adoration for his wife, Carol Chu.

The flight attendant said that Lau has a naturally quiet personality and always treats the service staff politely, according to China Press. For example, he returns the tableware to the service staff with both hands. Though it is such a simple, respectful gesture, not many do it.

Lau was travelling on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Hong Kong one day. He was seated by himself and appeared to be very relaxed, possibly due to the lack of media on the plane. After he finished his meal, Lau took out his computer to look at photos of himself and his wife. The photos were mostly taken during their daily life and travels, according to Hype.my.

- Advertisement -

He spent the rest of the flight just looking at the photos, and it touched many hearts. They praised his devotion and love saying, “Such a man is considered the best in the world.”

Lau started seeing Carol Chu and got hitched in 2008. In 2009, Chu gave birth to their daughter. However, Lau revealed his relationship with Chu only in 2011, three years after their marriage. The Heavenly King said their relationship is strong because they share many things in common. Although Lau enjoys his privacy, in more recent years, he has started sharing more about his family. It is clear he is happily married. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg