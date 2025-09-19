Flight attendant spoils passenger with 6 meals over the course of 3-hour flight from Chiang Mai to KL

MALAYSIA: A netizen recently shared an unusual in-flight dining experience during a Malaysia Airlines business class trip from Chiang Mai, Thailand, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, revealing that he ended up being served six meals during the course of the three-hour flight.

According to China Press, the passenger posted on Facebook that he boarded the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 expecting a routine flight and ordered just one dish, Butterfly Pea Rice with Curry Chicken, as he had already eaten breakfast at his hotel earlier that morning.

The flight, which took off around 12:30 p.m., soon turned into a feast. When the flight attendant checked if passengers had enough food, most declined, but the man suggested he could still eat.

The flight attendant, eager to accommodate, began serving him a variety of dishes beyond what he initially ordered. In addition to the butterfly pea rice, he was presented with Nyonya Assam Spicy Fish, Sambal Prawn Nasi Lemak, Chicken Wonton Noodles, an Indian meal, and Baked Egg with Hollandaise Sauce. The offerings were accompanied by two small cakes, a cup of honey lemon tea, and half a cup of teh tarik.

What surprised him most was discovering that several of these main courses were not even part of the menu for his flight. They were leftovers from the previous Kuala Lumpur-to-Chiang Mai sector, which he ended up sampling in full.

The netizen also praised Malaysia Airlines’ bread, noting its aroma and freshness. Unable to finish it during the flight, he casually asked if he could take some with him. To his surprise, the attendant handed him a bag filled with 10 pieces of hot bread.

He concluded that the warm hospitality of the flight attendant made his short journey memorable, even if his stomach was close to bursting.