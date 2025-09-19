// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, September 19, 2025
30.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook/Kaobei Aoke
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Flight attendant spoils passenger with 6 meals over the course of 3-hour flight from Chiang Mai to KL

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A netizen recently shared an unusual in-flight dining experience during a Malaysia Airlines business class trip from Chiang Mai, Thailand, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, revealing that he ended up being served six meals during the course of the three-hour flight.

According to China Press, the passenger posted on Facebook that he boarded the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 expecting a routine flight and ordered just one dish, Butterfly Pea Rice with Curry Chicken, as he had already eaten breakfast at his hotel earlier that morning.

The flight, which took off around 12:30 p.m., soon turned into a feast. When the flight attendant checked if passengers had enough food, most declined, but the man suggested he could still eat.

The flight attendant, eager to accommodate, began serving him a variety of dishes beyond what he initially ordered. In addition to the butterfly pea rice, he was presented with Nyonya Assam Spicy Fish, Sambal Prawn Nasi Lemak, Chicken Wonton Noodles, an Indian meal, and Baked Egg with Hollandaise Sauce. The offerings were accompanied by two small cakes, a cup of honey lemon tea, and half a cup of teh tarik.

See also  Malaysia's drug proliferation at the level of Colombia: Police Chief

What surprised him most was discovering that several of these main courses were not even part of the menu for his flight. They were leftovers from the previous Kuala Lumpur-to-Chiang Mai sector, which he ended up sampling in full.

The netizen also praised Malaysia Airlines’ bread, noting its aroma and freshness. Unable to finish it during the flight, he casually asked if he could take some with him. To his surprise, the attendant handed him a bag filled with 10 pieces of hot bread.

He concluded that the warm hospitality of the flight attendant made his short journey memorable, even if his stomach was close to bursting.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

ComfortDelGro announces new hotline for cross-border bookings to JB from Sept 25

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro announced that from Sept 25, Singapore commuters...

Sunway Group to buy MCL Land for S$739M from Hongkong Land Holdings

SINGAPORE: Malaysian conglomerate Sunway Group, led by billionaire Jeffrey...

Fired just 45 mins into job: Part-time worker told: ‘You can take your bag, pack up, and leave already,’ after breaking a bowl

SINGAPORE: A part-time F&B worker claimed on social media...

‘This is terrible,’ S’poreans condemn Agoda’s dismissal of SG employees, told not to report to gov’t agencies

SINGAPORE: It was reported on Wednesday (Sept 17) that...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //