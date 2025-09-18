// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Five-room DBSS flat in Tampines sells for record S$1.068 million

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A five-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) flat in Tampines has changed hands for nearly S$1.068 million, setting a new record for resale prices in the estate.

According to resale transaction records on the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) website, the unit is located at Block 519D Tampines Central 8. Situated between the 13th and 15th floors, the flat has 87 years and nine months remaining on its lease.

The transaction surpasses the previous record in the same project, set in May this year, when a similar five-room flat on the 13th to 15th floors of Block 519B was sold for S$1.05 million.

Earlier this month, another unit on the seventh to ninth floors of Block 519D also fetched S$1.05 million.

Tampines Central 8, which was developed under the DBSS scheme, is located in the heart of Tampines and remains highly sought after in the resale market thanks to the plethora of amenities in the area.

See also  HDB resale 1.5% price rise, the slowest growth in 5 quarters, but Singaporeans say, 'still growing lah'

Between 2020 and 2025, the average resale price of five-room and larger HDB flats in Tampines rose by about 46.62 per cent, outpacing the nationwide increase of around 38 per cent for similar units.

