‘First world nation, third world services’ — Singaporeans react to DBS/POSB 12+ hours service outage

SINGAPORE: Netizens are simply not having it after DBS Bank’s DBS/POSB service outage that lasted over 12 hours.

According to recent news, DBS Bank’s online and mobile DBS/POSB digibank services were down. In addition, so were DBS PayLah! and DBS mTrading services. The outage occurred on Wednesday morning (March 29) and lasted until around Wednesday evening.

In response to the news, many netizens took to social media to express their frustration and to ask if there would be any compensation, with a handful citing the need to make payments.

“Any compensation?” wrote one. “If a customer’s late in making payments, kena penalty (get penalised), so if the system breakdowns by the bank are causing people delays in making payments, need to claim from who?”

“DBS are you going to deduct your CEO salary or bonuses?” asked another.

“Can Companies sue DBS for the outage?” asked a third. “Payments need to be made, especially month-end and salaries need to be given…first world nation, their world services.”

Another cited the outage as an example of the faulty side of going digital, saying, “This is a prime example of why any country in the world cannot go fully digital and do away with cold hard cash.”

Still, another netizen called the incident “Absolutely ridiculous.”

DBS Bank kept customers updated on social media. “As of 5.45pm, our digital services (DBS/POSB digibank Mobile and Online, DBS PayLah! and DBS mTrading services) have returned to normal,” DBS Bank informed the public on Wednesday evening (March 29). We are closely monitoring the situation. We appreciate your patience and are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

